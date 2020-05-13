Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rams reveal new uniforms for stadium debut

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:27 IST
Rams reveal new uniforms for stadium debut
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RamsNFL)

The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday unveiled the new uniforms they plan to wear in the 2020 season. The team provided the visual on Twitter. The uniforms are blue and vibrant yellow, more specifically dubbed "Rams Royal" and "Sol" by the Rams.

The helmet is predominantly metallic chrome blue and features a yellow horn and a blue facemask. The uniforms have numbering that follows the same curvature as the evolved horn on their helmet. They have blue and off-white jerseys with interchangeable blue, yellow or off-white pants.

The new uniforms are scheduled to be on display as the Rams open the 2020 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13 at the new SoFi Stadium, a $5 billion project funded by Rams owner Stan Kroenke. Because of the coronavirus, however, that remains up in the air. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month that he did not expect NFL games would be played in the state, at least not with fans in the stands, in September.

The Rams revealed new team colors and different logos in March as part of a rebranding effort that has been in progress since the franchise returned to Los Angeles in 2016 after more than two decades in St. Louis. The team logo features the white letters "L" and "A" with a yellow Rams' horn.

While the Los Angeles Chargers' uniform unveil drew raves last month, the Rams logo was widely panned when the team released it. And on Wednesday, the Rams were trending on Twitter, with most fans against the new uniforms. "The Rams uniforms look like jerseys you make when relocating a team on Madden," wrote one Twitter user, @itsdiontae.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Pandas to return to China as Canada zoo runs short of bamboo during pandemic

Unable to import enough bamboo due to coronavirus disruptions, the Calgary Zoo in Canada is sending two giant pandas back to China years ahead of schedule. The pandas, Er Shun, and Da Mao will return to China where bamboo is abundant. Giant...

Passengers disallowed train travel due to Covid-19 symptoms to get full refund: railways

Passengers who are disallowed from travelling on trains because of symptoms associated with coronavirus will receive full refund for their tickets, the railways has said. As per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs all passenge...

Baseball-MLB to present detailed safety proposal to players union - report

Major League Baseball will soon propose health and safety guidelines to the players union as teams plot a return to training ahead of a start of the coronavirus-hit 2020 season, according to a report in the Athletic. The Major League Baseba...

Tesla, California county reach deal to reopen U.S. plant next week

Tesla Inc and officials in California have resolved their acrimonious clash over safety procedures at the automakers sole U.S. assembly plant with a deal that allows production to resume as early as Monday, county officials said. The county...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020