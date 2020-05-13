Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket: South African tour of West Indies still on cards

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:30 IST
Cricket: South African tour of West Indies still on cards

South African and West Indian officials remain hopeful that a South African Test and Twenty20 tour of the West Indies will take place this year - despite announcing on Wednesday that tours by South Africa's women and the men's A team had been postponed

The women were due to play five one-day internationals in Jamaica and Trinidad, starting at the end of May, while the men's A team were due to start their tour in Antigua in June. Both tours were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic

A statement released by Cricket South Africa on Wednesday quoted Johnny Grave, chief executive of Cricket West Indies, as saying discussions were continuing with CSA about the feasibility of the senior men's tour, due to start on July 15. AFP BSBS

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Pandas to return to China as Canada zoo runs short of bamboo during pandemic

Unable to import enough bamboo due to coronavirus disruptions, the Calgary Zoo in Canada is sending two giant pandas back to China years ahead of schedule. The pandas, Er Shun, and Da Mao will return to China where bamboo is abundant. Giant...

Passengers disallowed train travel due to Covid-19 symptoms to get full refund: railways

Passengers who are disallowed from travelling on trains because of symptoms associated with coronavirus will receive full refund for their tickets, the railways has said. As per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs all passenge...

Baseball-MLB to present detailed safety proposal to players union - report

Major League Baseball will soon propose health and safety guidelines to the players union as teams plot a return to training ahead of a start of the coronavirus-hit 2020 season, according to a report in the Athletic. The Major League Baseba...

Tesla, California county reach deal to reopen U.S. plant next week

Tesla Inc and officials in California have resolved their acrimonious clash over safety procedures at the automakers sole U.S. assembly plant with a deal that allows production to resume as early as Monday, county officials said. The county...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020