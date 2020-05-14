Left Menu
Giants' Jones adjusts to Year 2 online with new playbook

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 06:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 06:16 IST
Like every other player in the NFL, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is adjusting to football practice on the computer screen in preparation for the 2020 season. Unlike most other players, however, Jones is preparing for his second season -- first as the opening-day presumptive starter -- with a whole new coaching staff and offensive system, too.

Gone are head coach Pat Shurmur and Hall of Fame quarterback Eli Manning. In are head coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. "It's definitely different. We're doing the Zoom meetings ... so it's definitely different than being in person," Jones said. "We're adjusting to the different circumstances. I think guys are really picking up the system, are able to learn and be like we would in person. We're able to get together, ask questions, converse with each other and our coaches.

"I'm trying to stay on top of it. It's a whole new system. I'm trying to work at the pace we're asked to and understanding as much as I can thoroughly and fully before trying to jump ahead and it's not taught completely." Jones is riding out the coronavirus pandemic at his parents' home in Charlotte, N.C., working out to keep his body and right arm in shape by "throwing with a small group of guys." He's also working with a quarterback coach to drill on the chief bugaboo from his rookie season -- fumbles.

"I think the biggest thing is ball security, and particularly in the pocket, protecting the ball," Jones said. "That's a fundamental skill that for the quarterback position, that's something that's crucial but also to me a fairly simple fix in that it's a mindfulness, being intentional with securing the ball, having two hands on it." Jones led the league with 18 fumbles last season. He lost an NFL-high 11 fumbles in his 13 games (12 starts) and threw 12 interceptions. He completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns, having replaced Manning in Week 3.

For his part, Manning said recently he thinks things will be easier for Jones this year without him in the locker room. Jones said, "I think looking back, it probably was a little bit awkward at certain times, but we did a good job working together. I know I enjoyed working with him and certainly learned a ton from him and appreciate everything he did during that year."

Jones indicated that he's ready to step up and be a part of the leadership group of the team. "I certainly feel the responsibility of being a leader," he said. "That's something I take seriously. But it's our team. I don't know if it's one guy's team. It's not coach's team, it's not my team, it's not (Saquon Barkley's) team or anyone else's. It's our team, and I understand that. Leadership-wise, I'm going to do my best to, at first, take care of what I'm doing, take care of my responsibility, be prepared and playing at a high level.

"Hopefully that rubs off on guys, and try to do my best to help guys and work with guys as best I can." --Field Level Media

