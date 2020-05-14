Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. On this day: Born May 15, 1970 - Frank and Ronald de Boer, footballers

Football’s most famous twins turn 50 on Friday but after successful playing careers together, Frank and Ronald de Boer mark the milestone at a time when their paths have finally diverged. The former Dutch internationals won the Champions League with Ajax Amsterdam, the La Liga title in the colours of Barcelona and played together at two World Cups. Golf: Players travelling to U.S. must be quarantined

PGA Tour players living outside the U.S. must undergo a quarantine period before playing tournaments, which are due to restart next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Tour said on Wednesday. The PGA Tour is planning a June 11-14 return to action at Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, rolling out a layered testing approach that includes pre-travel screening mandatory for competition. Teixeira batters Smith for TKO win in UFC Fight Night

Glover Teixeira defeated Anthony Smith with a fifth-round TKO in a one-sided light heavyweight bout that headlined the Ultimate Fighting Championship's Fight Night in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday. Like UFC 249 last weekend, the event was held at a near-empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with stringent health and safety protocols in place due to the COVID-19 crisis that has killed more than 82,000 people in the United States. MLB to present detailed safety proposal to players union - report

Major League Baseball will soon propose health and safety guidelines to the players' union as teams plot a return to training ahead of a start of the coronavirus-hit 2020 season, according to a report in the Athletic. The Major League Baseball Players Association will review the 80-page document, which lays out guidelines for testing and protocols in case of positive coronavirus diagnoses, before deciding whether to approve the plan, the report said https://theathletic.com/1810807/2020/05/12/rosenthal-mlb-to-submit-health-and-safety-protocols-to-the-union-for-input-approval. Golf-McIlroy to play first three PGA Tour events when season resumes

World number one Rory McIlroy says he is planning to play in the PGA Tour's first three tournaments when the season resumes next month after the COVID-19 disruption. The golf calendar has been severely impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed over 291,000 people around the world, with three of the sport's four majors rescheduled and the British Open cancelled. Bettman: NHL plans to finish suspended season

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league intends to finish the remainder of the 2020 season, halted in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bettman made the comments in a virtual town hall on Tuesday that was hosted by the San Jose Sharks for its business partners. Reds' Bauer: MLB's restart plan is 'laughable'

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer labeled Major League Baseball's restart proposal as "laughable" on Wednesday. Bauer, in fact, went into greater detail of what he found funny with agent Rachel Luba in a video published on YouTube. WR Hilton expresses desire to end career with Colts

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton wants to finish his NFL career as a one-team player. Hilton, who has played eight seasons in Indianapolis, said Wednesday that he hopes to sign one more contract with the Colts before retiring. The 30-year-old veteran is heading into the final year of a five-year, $65 million deal. NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL extended its virtual offseason through May 29, the league announced Wednesday. All 32 teams received a memo notifying them of the move, which provides an additional two weeks for players to work with team staff from home. The virtual period initially was slated to end on Friday. Possible Tyson return raises questions for promoter Hearn

British promoter Eddie Hearn says he would probably like to see former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson fight again but has questioned whether boxing should be encouraging a 53-year-old to get back in the ring. Tyson, who became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time when he beat Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20, caught the attention of the boxing world by posting training videos on Instagram and has said he was considering exhibition bouts to raise money for charity.