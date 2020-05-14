Sainz to succeed Vettel at Ferrari next season

Sainz to succeed Vettel at Ferrari next seasonPTI | Paris | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:50 IST
Spanish driver Carlos Sainz will replace four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next season, the Italian team announced on Thursday
"Scuderia Ferrari... is pleased to announce that Carlos Sainz will drive for the team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the Formula 1 World Championship," it said in a statement
Vettel announced Tuesday he was quitting Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season.
