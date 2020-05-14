Left Menu
Golf-Quail Hollow Club to host PGA Championship in 2025

14-05-2020
The Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host the PGA Championship in 2025 for just the second time, the PGA of America said in a statement on Thursday. Quail Hollow, which was founded in 1959, hosted its first major in 2017 and is set to become the first golf course in North Carolina to host multiple PGA Championships.

"Quail Hollow's course has a well-earned reputation as a stern test for the world's finest players, but what sets the club apart is... the welcoming atmosphere that they promote," PGA of America President Suzy Whaley said https://www.pgachampionship.com/news-media/quail-hollow-club-to-host-pga-championship-in-2025. Earlier this week, the PGA of America announced that the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma would host the PGA Championship for a record fifth time in 2030.

This year's tournament was due to take place at Harding Park from May 14-17, but has been rescheduled for Aug. 6-9 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

