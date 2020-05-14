Polish MLS striker Przybylko says he contracted COVID-19

Philadelphia Union forward Kacper Przybylko says he is the previously unidentified player the Major League Soccer club announced last month had tested positive for coronavirus. The 27-year-old Polish striker said in a video posting on the team's website that he feels over the effects of the coronavirus after having been quarantined for 14 days.

"I feel great right now. I feel fully recovered," Przybylko said. "I'm looking forward to the magical moment to be back at the practice." On April 1, the Union said a player had tested positive after reporting mild symptoms. The team said no mass testing of players and staff was needed because club facilities had been closd since March 12 and the positive fell beyond the 14-day period where anyone would have been infected. "I immediately alerted the proper team officials about my symptoms and went straight to self-isolating," Przybylko said.

"I just needed some time for myself before I wanted to share with everybody." The Germany-born forward played for four German clubs -- including Cologne and Kaiserslautern -- before joining the Union, where he scored a team-high 15 goals last year before an injury sidelined him for the MLS playoffs.