Dickerson rips Rams' new uniforms: 'Looks soft'

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:32 IST
Former Los Angeles Rams star and current vice president of business development Eric Dickerson ripped the team's new uniforms, calling them "soft." "This is football," Dickerson said in an appearance on AM 570 LA Sports on Wednesday. "This ain't nothing to do with surfing. This ain't nothing to do with waves. This is football. This is a man's sport. And to me, it just looks soft. It doesn't look like football. It doesn't look hard."

Dickerson previously bashed the Rams' new logos after they were revealed in March, saying the primary logo was better suited for the Los Angeles Chargers and suggesting the secondary logo looked phallic. He also made an effort on social media to come up with an alternative look for the team to use. The new uniforms were released Wednesday morning, with the Rams' traditional horn on the helmet changed to a version of the horn that is used in the new primary logo. That was one of Dickerson's biggest complaints.

"The horn, man, it's horrible," he said. "I just feel like they really took away from the Rams' uniform. And it looks almost like the Chargers' logo. It looks like two bananas. ... "The helmet and the logo, they both suck."

Something Dickerson did approve of was the colors, as the Rams have pivoted back to a royal blue and gold rather than navy blue and lighter gold of previous years. The helmet is bright blue with a chrome element. "I'll say this, the colors are not bad," Dickerson said. "If you wanna change the colors, make them look brighter."

Dickerson spent four-plus seasons with the Rams in the 1980s, winning three rushing titles and setting the single-season rushing record with 2,105 yards in 1984. The Hall of Fame member later played for the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Raiders.

