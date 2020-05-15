Reports: Seahawks re-sign QB Smith

The Seattle Seahawks agreed to re-sign quarterback Geno Smith on a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported Thursday. Smith, 29, joined the Seahawks last May and wound up being the backup quarterback behind Russell Wilson, after beating out Paxton Lynch in training camp.

Smith did not appear in a game, however, as Wilson took every regular-season and postseason snap for the Seahawks all year. A former second-round pick of the New York Jets in 2013, Smith last appeared as a backup for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018 and last started a game in 2017 with the New York Giants. Across parts of six NFL seasons, he has thrown for 6,182 yards, 29 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

The only other quarterback on Seattle's roster is undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon, a Washington State product. --Field Level Media