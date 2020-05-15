Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lions QB Stafford ignored trade rumors

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 03:25 IST
Lions QB Stafford ignored trade rumors
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Matthew Stafford ignored trade rumors prior to the NFL draft because the Detroit Lions' franchise quarterback didn't hear them. Three kids under the age of 5 and a pregnant wife while on stay-at-home orders in Georgia took all the attention the 32-year-old could muster.

Then his wife, Kelly, caught wind of the reports the Lions wanted Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and suddenly everyone was listening. Stafford said he briefly discussed the rumors, shot down multiple times by the Lions, with head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. He was immediately at ease with what the team was doing.

"I really don't pay too much attention to them," Stafford said Thursday in a Zoom call with reporters. "I pay less attention to them than my wife does. But it's something that doesn't bother me. "I'm here. I want to be here. I love being a Detroit Lion. I love leading this team. So all that kind of stuff is just kind of out there to be out there. It's a slow news month at that point, and I'm just happy to be where I am and ready to deal with this offseason the way it is and try to make the best of the season that I hope happens."

Stafford has hosted a few wide receivers in Georgia to stay sharp but otherwise is worried about winning at parenting. "As much dad time as I've ever had," he said. "It's been awesome."

Stafford said he is concerned about returning to football during the COVID-19 pandemic. His family is lying low after traveling to Florida and California before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown and sorting through the same uncertainty many others have encountered. "I love playing football," Stafford said. "I don't know what I would do in a fall without it, as I think a lot of Americans probably would say the same. But being involved with the game, I love it, and I'm hoping it is safe enough for all of us to get back out there.

"I don't want to put people at undue risk for us to go play a game. But at the same time, if we can find a way to make it safe for everybody, I would love to obviously be out there as soon as we can."

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Graham to probe Russia investigation; won't call Obama

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Thursday his committee is opening a wide-ranging inquiry into the Russia investigation, but rejected President Donald Trumps call to bring in former President Barack Obama to testify. ...

Vande Bharat Mission: 117 passengers arrive in Hyderabad from Kuala Lumpur

Air India repatriation flight AI 1385 carrying 117 passengers from Kuala Lumpur, landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday night. Another Air India special flight carrying 149 passengers from Dubai landed at Biju...

Pune reports 194 new cases of COVID-19

Pune reported 194 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while six people died due to the disease in the day, a top state health official said. Six deaths and 194 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Pune district on Thursd...

'Frozen' musical becomes biggest victim of Broadway coronavirus shutdown

The Broadway family musical Frozen is closing permanently, producers announced on Thursday, the first big casualty of the coronavirus shutdown in New Yorks theatre industry.The Disney production, which opened in March 2018 and is based on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020