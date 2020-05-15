Left Menu
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics: IOC expects costs of up to $800 million for delayed Tokyo Games

The International Olympic Committee expects to bear costs of up to $800 million for its part in the organisation of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, now due to be staged next year, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday. In March, the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government decided to delay the Games, which were due to start this July, for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 300,000 people worldwide. 'I'm not playing unless I get mine': Snell balks at pay cut

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell is unwilling to put his physical and financial health in jeopardy to take the mound in a shortened season that would likely include a steep pay cut, he said on Thursday. Major League Baseball (MLB) and the players union are this week trying to hammer out an agreement for the coronavirus-delayed season to start in early July. NASCAR releases May-June schedule

NASCAR will hold 13 races between May 30 and June 21 but no fans will be in attendance in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, organizers said on Thursday. The races include events at Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Government gives green light for English soccer to return in June

The Premier League's plans to resume the season next month was given a boost on Thursday when Britain's Culture and Sport secretary Oliver Dowden said the government was "opening the door" for football to return in June. Dowden said he held a "positive meeting" with football authorities -- which included the Premier League, the English Football League and the Football Association -- to "progress plans" for football to resume. Excited Newman, nervous Kenseth highlight NASCAR's comeback

Go ahead and call it a comeback. Ryan Newman will be behind the wheel of the No. 6 Ford Mustang -- with a sweet Oscar Meyer tailgate-at-home paint job -- for the first time since his horrific crash at the Daytona 500 on Sunday at The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world

Major sports events around the world that are in the process of re-starting or which have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic: SOCCER 'A big responsibility': Charity match aims to set standard amid pandemic

Televised golf returns in the United States on Sunday with caddies barred from the course and a barrage of screening measures plus organisational changes to ensure the players observe social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy teams up with Dustin Johnson to take on American duo Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff for a $3 million charity skins match, one of the rare live sports events available as golf adapts to the COVID-19 era. Joshua will have only one fight this year, says Hearn

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will have only one fight this year but he could take on British compatriot Tyson Fury twice in 2021, his promoter Eddie Hearn said on Thursday. Joshua, the WBA, WBO and IBF champion, is due to fight Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev next while Fury, the WBC champion, has a rematch due with American Deontay Wilder. Pandemic leaves McLaren exploring funding options

McLaren is looking into various funding options to help the sportscar maker and Formula One team owner negotiate the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman said on Thursday. Sky News reported that British-based McLaren was seeking to raise up to 275 million pounds ($335.61 million) by borrowing against its Woking headquarters and extensive collection of historic racing cars. Ferrari looking at IndyCar, says Binotto

Ferrari is exploring the possibility of entering the North American IndyCar series, its Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto said on Thursday. Binotto said Formula One's new budget cap of $145 million for teams from 2021 would lead to staff being made redundant and the Italian carmaker was looking at options to ensure its employees retain their jobs, albeit in a different field.

