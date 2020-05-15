Left Menu
Harrison's report of 'envelope' from Tomlin draws denials

Updated: 15-05-2020 06:46 IST
Ex-Steelers linebacker James Harrison hinted Thursday that Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin reimbursed him for the fine he took after leveling an opponent in 2010, but Steelers president Art Rooney II and Harrison's agent denied the story. Speaking on Barstool's "Going Deep" podcast with former Steelers teammate Willie Colon, Harrison said of a helmet-to-helmet hit that concussed then-Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi, "The g-est thing Mike Tomlin ever did, he handed me an envelope after that. I'm not going to say what, but he handed me an envelope after that."

The hit prompted the NFL to fine Harrison $75,000, though no penalty was called on the play. After the podcast's release, Rooney responded in a statement, "I am very certain nothing like this ever happened. I have no idea why James would make a comment like this but there is simply no basis for believing anything like this."

Harrison's agent, Bill Parise, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, "Absolutely not. Never happened. I would have known that. It didn't happen. ... "James and I are still together. We were really close during our 18 years. He would have said something along the way."

Harrison expanded on his memories of the hit on Massaquoi, saying, "Listen, on everything I love, on my daddy's grave, I hit that man with about 50 percent of what I had, and I just hit him because I wanted him to let loose of the ball. If I had knew they was gonna fine me $75,000, I would have tried to kill him." Paying a player to injure opponents is the rules violation that led the NFL to suspend New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and then-Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams for the 2012 season.

Payton was asked Thursday about Harrison's remarks during an interview with Baltimore's 105.7 The Fan, and he said he doubted the NFL would investigate. "That'll be something that's tucked away or under the rug at Park Avenue," Payton said. "They'll look into it briefly. ...

"Listen, don't get me started on that. I lost $6 million in salary. And honestly it was something that I'll never truly get over because I know how it was handled and how it was run and the reasons behind it. And that's just the truth." Harrison, 42, spent 15 years in the NFL, playing for the Steelers (2002-12, 2014-17), the Cincinnati Bengals (2013) and the New England Patriots (2017). He recorded 84.5 sacks, 34 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and eight interceptions in 193 games (117 starts). He made five Pro Bowls, was twice a first-team All-Pro, and was named the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year.

He was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams in Pittsburgh. In Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals, Harrison ran back in interception 100 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half. --Field Level Media

