Raptors improve to 4-0 in NBA 2K League

Beyond a huge series from Kenneth "Kenny Got Work" Hailey, Raptors Uprising GC became the first NBA 2K League team to reach 4-0 this season, downing Hornets Venom GT 2-1 on Thursday. In other Week 2 action, Bucks Gaming swept Knicks Gaming 2-0, Kings Guard Gaming topped Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-1, and Blazer5 Gaming dumped Lakers Gaming 2-0.

Originally scheduled to begin its season March 24, the NBA 2K League postponed play due to the coronavirus pandemic. On April 27, the league announced an initial six-week, online-only schedule, with all 23 teams playing eight total matches from their home markets. Action finally began May 5. Each match is a best-of-three, with the outcome of each three-game series counting as one win or one loss in the standings.

The Raptors clinched their series against the Hornets with an 85-68 victory, getting 39 points and nine assists from Kenny Got Work. Gerald "Sick One" Knapp contributed 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in the win. Xavier "Type" Vescovi led the Hornets with 24 points and 16 boards. Kenny Got Work scored 32 points as the Raptors won the opener 83-65. Sick One had 24 points and 14 rebounds while the Hornets' Zaeya "Zae" Ishak put up 21 points.

The Hornets took the second game 70-67 as Zae scored 24 points while Type added 18 points and 18 rebounds. Kenny Got Work produced 24 points and seven assists in the defeat. Reginald "Regg" Nash scored 41 points and handed out nine assists as the Bucks opened with an 83-69 win over the Knicks. Christopher "Duck" Charles had 32 points for the Knicks.

The Bucks cruised 84-67 in the series clincher, with Regg putting up 30 points and 10 assists while teammate Idris "Squidris" Richardson added 15 points and 18 rebounds. Duck led the Knicks with 24 points. Connor "Dat Boy Shotz" Rodrigues compiled his first career triple-double -- 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists -- as his Kings defeated Gen.G 78-55 in the first game. Matthew "Bash" Robles scored 26 points for the Kings while Dhwan "ShiftyKaii" White topped the Tigers with 25 points and six assists.

Gen.G leveled the series with a 68-61 win thanks to 32 points and 13 boards from Brian "Killeyy" Diaz. Bash and Waseem "Seemo" Talbert each scored 18 for the Kings. Bash was the hero in the series finale as the Kings prevailed 64-57, scoring 43 points. ShiftyKaii managed 27 points and seven assists in the loss.

Neadal "Mama Im Dat Man" Nasser put up 38 points and eight assists as Blazer5 edged the Lakers 76-73 in the first game. Dayne "OneWildWalnut" Downey aided Blazer5 with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Sten "SAV" Valge-Saar amassed 32 points and 11 assists for the Lakers. Blazer5 closed out the series with a 68-62 triumph, as Mama Im Dat Man produced 29 points and seven assists. SAV scored 46 points in the defeat.

Week 2 wraps up on Friday with four matches: --Pacers Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC

--Cavs Legion GC vs. Warriors Gaming --Kings Guard Gaming vs. Mavs Gaming

--76ers GC vs. T-Wolves Gaming The last game is a rematch of the 2019 NBA 2K Finals, won by the T-Wolves 3-2 in a best-of-five series.

NBA 2K League standings 1. Raptors Uprising GC, 4-0

T2. Mavs Gaming, 3-0 T2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-0

4. Blazer5 Gaming, 2-0 T5. Hawks Talon GC, 2-1

T5. Hornets Venom GT, 2-1 T5. Kings Guard Gaming, 2-1

T5. Wizards District Gaming, 2-1 T9. Bucks Gaming, 2-2

T9. Knicks Gaming, 1-1 T9. Magic Gaming, 1-1

T9. T-Wolves Gaming, 1-1 T9. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-0

T9. Jazz Gaming, 0-0 T9. NetsGC, 0-0

T9. Pistons GT, 0-0 T17. Cavs Legion GC, 1-2

T17. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 1-2 T17. Pacers Gaming, 1-2

20. Grizz Gaming, 0-2 21. 76ers GC, 0-3

T22. Heat Check Gaming, 0-4 T22. Lakers Gaming, 0-4

--Field Level Media