Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh blow for rugby as July Tests postponed over coronavirus

PTI | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:28 IST
Fresh blow for rugby as July Tests postponed over coronavirus

All rugby Test matches scheduled for July have been postponed because of the coronavirus, World Rugby announced on Friday, saying they were impossible given ongoing quarantine and travel restrictions. The decision comes as a fresh blow to rugby, with unions suffering a slump in revenues since the pandemic brought professional sport worldwide to a halt.

"Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July," World Rugby said in a statement. Ireland and Fiji had been due to visit cash-strapped Australia, New Zealand were to host Wales and Scotland, and England were set to visit Japan in what is a key period for the sport. Scotland and Georgia were also scheduled to tour world champions South Africa.

"All parties, including member unions, international competitions, professional club competitions and international rugby players, will be involved in the continued evaluation of potential contingency options with a view to achieving an aligned calendar for the remainder of the year," World Rugby said. "All decision-making will be entirely contingent on national government travel, quarantine and health advice and important player welfare and hosting considerations in line with return-to-rugby guidance recently published by World Rugby." The decision had been widely expected by the southern hemisphere nations, who also have concerns about the four-nation Rugby Championship -- featuring New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Argentina -- which is due to start in August.

"With so much uncertainty around international travel because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the decision was really taken out of our hands," New Zealand Rugby chief Mark Robinson said. "From a New Zealand point of view, we are taking a pragmatic approach to the international Test programme." South Africa Rugby boss Jurie Roux said the Springboks were already evaluating potential contingency options.

"Any solution will have player health, welfare and appropriate return-to-play protocols at heart," Roux said. New Zealand and Australia are already in talks about a possible Test series later in the year, and Australian Rugby's interim chief executive Rob Clarke said restoring the Ireland and Fiji fixtures remained a possibility.

"This was an outcome we were anticipating, and we are planning accordingly to host the fixtures later in the year, if possible, and will continue to work with World Rugby to identify a new window within the international calendar to stage the matches," he said..

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC to hear on May 18 fresh plea over Aarogya Setu app

Kerala High Court on Friday posted to May 18 hearing on a petition challenging the Central governments decision to mandate the use of Aarogya Setu app for all public and private sector employees returning to work amid the COVID-19 crisis. A...

FTSE 100 gains as solid China data lifts energy, mining stocks

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Friday after two straight days of losses as a jump in Chinas factory output for the first time in 2020 powered miners and oil and gas producers, while investors remained cautious about a looming coronavirus-fuelled ...

COVID19: Air India flight from New Jersey flies back Indian nationals to New Delhi, Hyderabad

Over 300 Indian nationals, including Indias former ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin, stranded in the US due to COVID-19 related international travel restrictions are headed home on the second Air India flight from New Jersey, and the si...

UN exploring options for UNGA session, can't be 'business as usual' due to COVID-19: UN official

The United Nations is exploring various options to hold the annual high-level General Assembly session in September as it cannot be business as usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a top UN official has said. The UN is commemorating its 75th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020