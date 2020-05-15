Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Former All-Star and World Series-winning GM Watson dies aged 74

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:09 IST
Baseball-Former All-Star and World Series-winning GM Watson dies aged 74
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bob Watson, who was part of two All-Star teams and later led the New York Yankees to a World Series title as general manager, died on Thursday, his former side Houston Astros said. He was 74. His son Keith said on Twitter that Watson had died after a long battle with kidney disease.

Houston, where Watson played for 14 years and was GM for two, said on Twitter that it was "a very sad day for the Astros and for all of baseball". "Bob Watson enjoyed a unique and remarkable career in Major League Baseball (MLB) that spanned six decades, reaching success at many different levels, including as a player, coach, general manager, and MLB executive.

"He was an All-Star on the field and a true pioneer off of it, admired and respected by everyone he played with or worked alongside. Bob will be missed, but not forgotten." Nicknamed 'The Bull', Watson made his Major League debut with the Astros in 1966. He was selected to the All-Star team as a left fielder in 1973 and as a first baseman in 1975.

His other teams included the Boston Red Sox (1979), the Yankees (1980-82), and the Atlanta Braves (1982-84). After a spell as hitting coach of the Oakland Athletics and a stint as Astros GM, Watson became the first African American GM to win a World Series, achieving the feat in 1996 with the Yankees.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus death toll in Delhi mounts to 123; cases climb to 8,895: Authorities.

Coronavirus death toll in Delhi mounts to 123 cases climb to 8,895 Authorities....

Athletics-World body says clean record required for athletes seeking welfare grant

Olympic-bound professional athletes must have clean anti-doping records to be eligible for a one-off grant aimed at assisting them financially during the COVID-19 crisis, World Athletics said on Friday. The sports governing body said athlet...

Bulgaria to reopen shopping malls from Monday as virus curbs eased

Bulgaria will allow shopping malls to reopen on Monday as part of its push to ease restrictions imposed two months ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Friday. The government introduced a state of...

Olympics-'We don't know how IOC money will be spent' -Tokyo 2020 chief

The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the first in history to be postponed, said on Friday they were not aware of detailed spending allocations for 800 million committed to next years rescheduled Games by the International Olympic Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020