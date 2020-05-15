Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stranded in US post COVID-19 lockdown, hockey WC winner Diwan returns home

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 15:40 IST
Stranded in US post COVID-19 lockdown, hockey WC winner Diwan returns home

India's World Cup-winning hockey goalkeeper Ashok Diwan, who was stuck in the United States due to the travel ban imposed for containing the spread of coronavirus pandemic, returned to the country on Friday. His deteriorating health adding to the trauma, the 65-year-old Diwan had made a distress call to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra last month, requesting him to take his plea to the higher authorities.

The Sports Ministry had forwarded his request to the Ministry of External Affairs. "I returned to Delhi this morning and right now I am undergoing the 14-day mandatory quarantine period at a hotel in Dwarka. Health wise I had a few tough days and it feels great to return to my own country," Diwan told PTI.

The spike in COVID-19 pandemic cases across the globe has forced the countries to enforce lockdown in their territories. "During this time of distress, senior players, colleagues, hockey lovers and friends kept me motivated. I am now doing okay health wise and improving," Diwan said.

The 1975 World Cup-winning former player thanked Batra, Spots Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Indian mission in the US for their help and co-operation during the difficult times. "I am indebted to Mr. Batra , Hon'ble Sports Minister, the External Affairs Minister Indian Ambassador in US Taranjit Sandhu and Indian embassy officials and the media for all the help and support," Diwan said. "The love and support I got from my countrymen kept me going in the foreign land." Diwan, a member of the 1976 Olympic team, travelled to Sacramento in December 12 last year to spend time with his son, who works there.

He was scheduled to head back to India on April 20 but could not due to the travel restrictions..

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Press Council of India asks for report from Delhi Police chief over questioning of scribe

The Press Council of India on Friday expressed concern over the alleged threat of criminal prosecution and questioning of an English daily journalist by the Delhi police and asked its commissioner to submit a report on the matter. In a stat...

Chris Pratt jokes dishes on having cravings during wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy

With a new baby on the way, American actor Chris Pratt is making jokes about wife Katherine Schwarzeneggers pregnancy. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old star recently sat down for a virtual chat with Extra, where he addressed his life ...

Ahmedabad Mayor flags off 40 vans for COVID-19 screening

Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel on Friday flagged off 40 vans for COVID-19 screening of people in densely populated areas in the city. Speaking to ANI, Patel said, Seeing the current situation of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, government has given us 4...

Filatex India resumes production at Dadra plant

Supplies yarn to fabric manufacturers for manufacturing of PPE kitsMumbai, May 15, 2020 Filatex India Ltd., a leading player in manmade fibers, has resumed partial operations at its Dadra plant to meet the urgent requirement of yarns that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020