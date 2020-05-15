Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgian GP could be held behind closed doors in August

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:06 IST
Belgian GP could be held behind closed doors in August

Formula One's Belgian Grand Prix could be raced behind closed doors on August 30, local authorities announced on Friday. Despite a ban on mass gatherings in the country until August 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wallonia's Minister-President Elio Di Rupo said the event could go ahead.

"This measure is valid only on the condition of strictly respecting social distancing rules and hygiene and sanitary guidelines," he said in a statement. Now the Belgian authorities have given the go-ahead, the Spa-Francorchamps organisers will have to negotiate with F1 promoters Liberty Media to cover the shortfall from lost gate receipts.

According to news agency Belga, almost 165,000 tickets had been sold. The COVID-19 outbreak has decimated the F1 calendar, with 10 races either cancelled or postponed.

Organisers are hoping to start the season with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 behind closed doors. AFP BS BS.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Press Council of India asks for report from Delhi Police chief over questioning of scribe

The Press Council of India on Friday expressed concern over the alleged threat of criminal prosecution and questioning of an English daily journalist by the Delhi police and asked its commissioner to submit a report on the matter. In a stat...

Chris Pratt jokes dishes on having cravings during wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy

With a new baby on the way, American actor Chris Pratt is making jokes about wife Katherine Schwarzeneggers pregnancy. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old star recently sat down for a virtual chat with Extra, where he addressed his life ...

Ahmedabad Mayor flags off 40 vans for COVID-19 screening

Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel on Friday flagged off 40 vans for COVID-19 screening of people in densely populated areas in the city. Speaking to ANI, Patel said, Seeing the current situation of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, government has given us 4...

Filatex India resumes production at Dadra plant

Supplies yarn to fabric manufacturers for manufacturing of PPE kitsMumbai, May 15, 2020 Filatex India Ltd., a leading player in manmade fibers, has resumed partial operations at its Dadra plant to meet the urgent requirement of yarns that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020