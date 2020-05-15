Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL with 5-6 teams will be great for women's cricket, feels Mandhana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:27 IST
IPL with 5-6 teams will be great for women's cricket, feels Mandhana

Swashbuckling India opener Smriti Mandhana feels a full-fledged women's Indian Premier League (IPL) can make a difference in tapping the talent which would help the national team do well at the global level. The 23-year-old opener also acknowledged the efforts the BCCI is putting in to make it a reality.

"The BCCI has put in a lot of effort, first we had an exhibition match kind of women's IPL two years ago then there was a very successful IPL with three teams. And this year it was supposed to be four teams," Mandhana said on the BBC podcast 'The Doosra'. "I'm sure a lot of IPL style matches will take place for a year or two. A five or six-team IPL for women will be great for Indian women's cricket specially for the World Cups," she added.

The southpaw hopes the gap between the domestic and international cricket that exists in women's cricket in the country right now will be bridged soon. "Women's cricket in Indian is growing massively, specially the domestic circuit. But there's still a lot of gap between competition between international and domestic circuit which I think will be bridged in 2-3 years." The Indian women's team has taken huge strides since entering their maiden final of a World Cup in 2017 and coach WV Raman feels the side has the potential to become the best team in three years.

Asked if she feels the same Mandhana said "We've grown a lot as a team specially after the 2017 WC. T20 format is not one of our strengths before but we have done reasonably well in the last two World Cups." "Not just this one in Australia, but the one we played in West Indies was a very good World Cup unfortunately we lost to England. What Raman sir said will happen. But I can't say in how many years maybe next year or in 3-4 years or 5 years but I'm certain it will happen," she added. Mandhana, who was awarded the the ICC's woman's cricketer of the year in 2019, also recalled an anecdote she shared with Indian men's team skipper Virat Kohli that inspired her.

"I spoke to Virat in New Zealand last year. Both of us had got the ICC award he said 'Your team can do something in India that the men's team can't. That is change the culture of women in India and that you all as the team have a big role to play in future. Whenever you feel like a gym session think that you can inspire a generation of women to take up sports.'" PTI APA AT.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: Exports plunge 60.28 pc in April

Indias exports contracted by a record 60.28 per cent to USD 10.36 billion in April amid the coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday. Imports too tumbled by 58.65 per cent to USD 17.12 billion in April from USD 41.4 billion in...

COVID-19: Maruti rolls out standard operating procedures for service centres

New Delhi, May 15 PTI&#160;The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Friday said it has rolled out a set of detailed standard operating procedures SOPs for its over 3,800 service centres across 1,914 cities in the country, am...

RLSP stresses on job creation for migrants by giving fillip to small projects

Stressing on the need for job creation on a large scale in Bihar in the wake of migrants returning in droves during the lockdown, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party on Friday urged the Nitish Kumar government to promote small projects by cuttin...

South Korea nightclub coronavirus outbreak shines light on LGBT+ protection

By Keith Park SEOUL, May 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Swift efforts by South Korea to limit a backlash against LGBT people after new coronavirus cases were linked to nightclubs catering to the community have sparked hopes for better prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020