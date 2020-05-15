Left Menu
David Beckham pays tribute to Eric Harrison on 28th anniversary of FA Youth Cup triumph

Former footballer David Beckham on Friday paid a heartfelt tribute to his Manchester United coach Eric Harrison, on the 28-year anniversary of their FA Youth Cup success.

Updated: 15-05-2020 18:36 IST
Former footballer David Beckham (left) with Eric Harrison (Photo/ David Beckham Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Former footballer David Beckham on Friday paid a heartfelt tribute to his Manchester United coach Eric Harrison, on the 28-year anniversary of their FA Youth Cup success. Beckham was playing under late Harrison when the club lifted the 1992 FA Youth Cup after defeating Crystal Palace.

The 45-year old took to Instagram and posted a picture with Harrison, reminiscing about the FA Youth Cup triumph. "Eric Harrison was an incredible man that taught me and my team-mates to work hard and respect each other - on and off the pitch," Beckham captioned the picture.

"This is us 28 years ago, celebrating our win at Old Trafford in the FA Youth Cup final. Eric's family have been supporting the Alzheimer's Society that helps people suffering from dementia and their families. Head over to @AlzheimersSoc to find out more and see the amazing work they're doing," he added. The former youth-team coach, Harrison, passed away in February 2019. (ANI)

