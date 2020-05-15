Atlético defender Lodi returns to training

Atlético defender Lodi returns to trainingPTI | Madrid | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:25 IST
Atlético Madrid defender Renan Lodi has returned to training after having reportedly been cleared following a previous positive test for the coronavirus. The Spanish soccer club says Renan trained on his own.
Spanish media reported that Lodi had tested negative after spending several days confined following an initial positive result. Spanish teams have returned to training at club facilities but players must respect social distancing.
