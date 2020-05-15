Left Menu
Development News Edition

Politically-skilled Sourav Ganguly has right attitude to lead ICC: David Gower

Former England captain David Gower has said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has 'political skills' and 'right attitude' required to lead the International Cricket Council (ICC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:35 IST
Politically-skilled Sourav Ganguly has right attitude to lead ICC: David Gower
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Image Credit: ANI

Former England captain David Gower has said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has 'political skills' and 'right attitude' required to lead the International Cricket Council (ICC). "I think he is a very, very good man and has those political skills. I think he has the right attitude and can keep things together and will do a good job. And if you do a good job as BCCI chief in the future, who knows," Gower said during an interaction with fans on the Twitter handle of GloFans.

"But I would actually say the more important job, to be honest, is running the BCCI. Being head of ICC is an honour. There is a lot that can be done by the ICC, but actually look at the rankings, look at where the power is heading up. The BCCI is definitely the bigger job," continued Gower. Ahead of "Q20", a unique chat show for the fans presented by GloFans, Gower said to run the BCCI, a person has to be 'many, many things'.

"I have had many chats with him over the years and he obviously was a very fine player and his records speak for themselves. One thing I have learned over the years is that if you are going to run the BCCI, you need to be many, many things. Having a reputation like he has is a very good start, but you need to be a very deft politician. You need to have control over a million different things," Gower said. "And of course, you need to be responsible for a game that is followed by, I mean, should we say a billion people here in India? We all know about the immense following for cricket in India. So, it is indeed a wonderful thing to behold. Sourav has the toughest task imaginable in charge of BCCI, but so far I would say the signs are very good. He has listened, given his own opinion and has pulled strings gently," he added.

David is one of the marquee names alongside Waqar Younis and other sporting greats that will interact with the fans in a freewheeling chat session and answer 20 questions asked by sports fans in a special fan interactive show "Q20" that will be featured at GloFans. Gower also opined over the ICC World Test Championship, saying that the championship came to existence because people are "worried about the survival of test match cricket."

"The idea of this World Test Championship has come about for one very simple reason that people are worried about the survival of test match cricket. Back in the seventies, eighties, I don't think we needed context to be fair. Test cricket was very much more obviously the most important format and if there was anything to be judged by, it was the performances in test matches both as an individual and as a team," he said. "ODIs were seen as serious, but in a sense, more fun. I think everyone just believed that test cricket was the ultimate test and if you had any sort of personal pride, if you had any team pride, then you made sure that you played as well as you could in most test matches. But I think the idea is a good enough one for now, whether or not we get through it, obviously with interruption to world cricket at the moment, there are issues with that and whether or not we get to that first final in due course, we will have to wait and see," Gower added.

Gower also recalled an incident with Sunil Gavaskar when the latter called him a preacher during England's Tour to India in 1984-85. "There were certain incidents that happened in the Eden Test and when he called me a preacher, I was amused by it and probably thought he was joking. I have a lot of respect and affection for Sunny. He's one of those men who I do look to meet forward when I am in India. We have had meals out in Mumbai and we have had meals out in the UK. He is a very, very good man and of course, one great player. I absolutely have no problem with the one preacher that used to describe me," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Museum without the crowds: Giacometti Institute reopens in Paris

A Paris museum dedicated to the work of sculptor Alberto Giacometti re-opened to the public on Friday, one of the first art centres to test the waters after France eased its coronavirus lockdown. Allowing 10 people in every 20 minutes, with...

Palestinians look to a digital future to connect with their past

Virtual reality tours have replaced flag-waving rallies as Palestinians facing coronavirus restrictions create digital spaces to lament the loss of their physical homeland in 1948.Cellphone apps and Zoom video chats are among the other onli...

E-Sewa Kendra, one stop centre for accessing facilities, made operational at Tis Hazari Court

An e-Sewa Kendra eSK, a one-stop centre for accessing various services in district courts, was made operational at Tis Hazari district courts on Friday, in pursuance to eSK programme initiated by the e-committee of the Supreme Court on pan-...

MEA welcomes WB govt willingness to accept returnees from abroad

The External Affairs Ministry on Friday said it welcomes the willingness of the West Bengal government to accept returnees from abroad and requested early confirmation of modalities to be followed upon the arrival of passengers at the Kolka...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020