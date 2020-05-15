Colts sign three more draft picks

Colts sign three more draft picksReuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 20:59 IST
The Indianapolis Colts have signed seven of their nine 2020 NFL Draft picks, completing rookie deals Friday with running back Jonathan Taylor, quarterback Jacob Eason, and linebacker Jordan Glasgow. They joined guard Danny Pinter, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, defensive tackle Robert Windsor, and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.
The Colts' only remaining unsigned selections are second-round wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and third-round safety Julian Blackmon. Taylor (second round) rushed for 6,174 yards at Wisconsin, second most in Big Ten history and sixth all-time in the FBS.
Eason (fourth round) passed for 5,590 yards with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions at Washington (2018-19) and Georgia (2016-17). Glasgow (sixth round) collected 140 tackles and seven sacks in 52 games at Michigan.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indianapolis Colts
- Wisconsin
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Washington
ALSO READ
Indianapolis Colts 2020 schedule snapshot
Wisconsin governor warns of 'massive confusion' after ruling
Trump cheers Wisconsin ruling as tensions flare over coronavirus lockdowns
Wisconsin court ruling at center of political divide over U.S. reopening
Trump-backed Tiffany wins Wisconsin congressional race