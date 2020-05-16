Saints sign RB/KR Montgomery

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 02:42 IST
The New Orleans Saints signed converted running back/kick returner Ty Montgomery to a contract, the team announced Friday. Terms of Montgomery's deal were not disclosed by the Saints, who also waived defensive end Mitchell Loewen.

Montgomery, 27, began his NFL career as a wide receiver with the Green Bay Packers before injuries to the team forced him to play the running back position. Montgomery has rushed 224 times for 1,035 yards with seven touchdowns in 58 career games (16 starts) since he was selected by the Packers in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He also has 120 receptions for 982 yards and three scores with the Packers (2015-18), Baltimore Ravens (2018) and the New York Jets (2019).

Last season, Montgomery rushed 32 times for 103 yards and caught 13 passes for 90 yards while appearing in all 16 games with the Jets. Loewen, 27, recorded two tackles in one game last season for the Saints. He has played in four games over three seasons with New Orleans.

--Field Level Media

