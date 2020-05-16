Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Harris favored to handle Overeem in UFC main event

The UFC continues to draw record betting action as it prepares for its third card in eight days since being the first major sport to return to action. With a dearth of other sports to wager on, bettors are flocking to the UFC. Wednesday's Fight Night 171 lacked household names, but still topped all sports leagues in the amount wagered at both BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse. 'We don't know how IOC money will be spent': Tokyo 2020 chief

The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the first in history to be postponed, said on Friday they were not aware of detailed spending allocations for $800 million committed to next year's rescheduled Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Such knowledge is critical as the total costs of the Games, delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, remain unknown, with Japan's government and the Tokyo 2020 organisers still assessing how to share the costs. President CP3: NBA players 'want to play'

NBA players association president Chris Paul remains adamant players want to be on the court. With games on hold for two months, Paul said on an ESPN appearance on "The Jump" Friday that his peers are itching to return to the court. Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world

Major sports events around the world that are in the process of re-starting or which have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic: SOCCER NFL: League to outline plan to improve racial diversity in coaching, manager roles - source

The NFL is expected to present new rules to team owners that will provide incentives to hire racially diverse candidates for coaching and general manager positions, including better draft positions, a source familiar with the plan said on Friday. The source confirmed media reports https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-to-present-new-resolutions-to-rooney-rule that the rules to be presented at the league's spring meeting on Tuesday specify that teams who hire a person of color as head coach could move up six spots in the third round of the annual draft in the subsequent year. Arrest warrants issued for NFL players over armed robbery allegations

Arrest warrants have been issued for National Football League (NFL) players Quinton Dunbar and Deandre Baker in Miramar, Florida, after they were accused of being involved in an armed robbery, local police said late on Thursday. Dunbar, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants cornerback Baker were accused of robbing guests at gun-point at a house party they attended near Miami a night earlier, according to the arrest warrant issued on Thursday by the Miramar Police Department. World No. 1 McIlroy slams Trump for coronavirus response

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, and said it was unlikely the pair would meet for another round of golf. "We're in the midst of something that's pretty serious right now," McIlroy told the McKellar Golf Podcast https://anchor.fm/mckellargolfpodcast/episodes/McKellar-Golf-Podcast-43-Rory-McIlroy-ee2i96. "The fact that he's trying to politicize it and make it a campaign rally and say that we administer the most tests in the world, like it's a contest - there's some stuff that just is terrible. Manfred: MLB financials will work, '20 season is played

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is confident owners and players will agree to return to work and play an 82-game regular-season schedule. But the commissioner cautioned any and all plans are dependent upon the coronavirus pandemic and global health crisis still rocking the United States. Tennis: ATP, WTA and ITF extend suspensions due to COVID-19 pandemic

The ATP Tour and International Tennis Federation (ITF) have extended their suspensions of professional tennis until July 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they said on Friday. The ATP and WTA announced in April that they were suspending all tournaments until July 13, with the WTA saying on Friday it had further suspended four events due to be held in July. Reports: Remote MLB draft to be held June 10-11

The 2020 Major League Baseball Draft will be held June 10-11, according to a memo secured Friday by multiple media outlets. The memo indicates the plan is for teams to draft remotely via video conference. Draft rooms aren't allowed as of now, but the memo indicates that all plans could change as the draft approaches, depending on developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.