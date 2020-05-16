Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 09:35 IST
The NBA 2K League suspended Nets GC guard Randolph "Rando" Moreno for the entire season due to a violation of the player code of conduct. The announcement was made Friday night on Twitter by league managing director Brendan Donohue, who didn't divulge any details about the infraction.

Donohue also announced that guard Isaiah "Wavy" Hancock was fined $750 for violating the player code of conduct. While the NBA 2K League completed Week 2 of the season on Friday, the Nets are not due to play their opener until next Thursday, when they oppose Bucks Gaming. Action in the first six weeks is being held strictly online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nets acquired Rando on Oct. 31 in a trade that sent a first-round pick in the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft to Hawks Talon GC. Rando was excited about the move, telling NBA 2K writer Jeff Garcia, "My trade was a steal. The Nets got a steal." Last season, Rando averaged 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and one steal per game in 15 starts for the Hawks.

"He definitely has a winner mentality." Nets coach and general manager Ivan Curtiss told Garcia. "He competes hard and wears his emotions on his sleeve. I think he's going to be all about Nets GC and help us push us to become a better organization." Rando was involved in an incident in April 2019 when he and Celtics Crossover Gaming's Albano "oFab" Thomallari got into a shoving match after a game at the NBA 2K League Studio in New York.

oFab and the Hawks' Connor "Dat Boy Shotz" Rodrigues each received one-game suspensions from the NBA 2K League while oFab and the Celtics' Ahmed "Mel East" Kasana were fined $500 apiece. Rando was not disciplined. Wavy, who is from the Bronx, N.Y., was the Nets' first-round draft pick in 2019 (12th overall). He averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game last year.

--Field Level Media

