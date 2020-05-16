Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 13:29 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Darlington Raceway revs up for NASCAR's return

After a nearly two-month interruption in the competitive schedule, the NASCAR Cup Series will return to racing this Sunday at the sport's historic Darlington Raceway in The Real Heroes 400 (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Special to this week's race in South Carolina and in honor of the healthcare workers who have so tirelessly and bravely served during this coronavirus pandemic, instead of each driver's name above the window, the space will carry the name of a healthcare worker. Additionally, a group of healthcare workers will "virtually" deliver the traditional starting command -- "Drivers, start your engines" -- to get things started. On this day: Born May 17, 1956: Sugar Ray Leonard, American boxer

Boxers are often remembered for epic one-off fights or career-defining rivalries but few faced as many truly brilliant rivals as Sugar Ray Leonard or beat them with enough regularity to be considered peerless in a time of greats. Leonard, who turns 64 on Sunday, won six world titles in five weight divisions but his career was as much about who he fought and how he fought them as what he won. NFL: Teams can reopen facilities next week if they meet conditions - Goodell

The NFL will allow clubs to reopen their facilities beginning as early as Tuesday if they are permitted to do so under state and local regulations and meet safety protocols previously outlined by the league, the commissioner said on Friday. Players and coaches will not be allowed to enter the facilities during the first phase of the reopening to ensure equity among the 32 clubs, commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to team executives on Friday. Pilot in fatal Kobe crash had no alcohol or drugs in system

The pilot of the helicopter that crashed with Kobe Bryant and seven others aboard didn't have alcohol or drugs in his system, according to multiple media reports on Friday. The autopsy on 50-year-old deceased pilot Ara Zobayan came back clean. President CP3: NBA players 'want to play'

NBA players association president Chris Paul remains adamant players want to be on the court. With games on hold for two months, Paul said on an ESPN appearance on "The Jump" Friday that his peers are itching to return to the court. NFL: League to outline plan to improve racial diversity in coaching, manager roles - source

The NFL is expected to present new rules to team owners that will provide incentives to hire racially diverse candidates for coaching and general manager positions, including better draft positions, a source familiar with the plan said on Friday. The source confirmed media reports https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-to-present-new-resolutions-to-rooney-rule that the rules to be presented at the league's spring meeting on Tuesday specify that teams who hire a person of color as head coach could move up six spots in the third round of the annual draft in the subsequent year. Pro bowling rolls into action with virtual draft

Ten-pin bowling will join PGA golf, NASCAR and UFC in bringing competition back to a sports-starved nation this weekend when the professional league holds its virtual draft. Over 50 elite, draft-eligible professional bowlers will vie for 26 spots on 10 teams across the country, including two new Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) teams in Las Vegas and Milwaukee. Bowling fans will be able to watch a livestream of the draft on Sunday. Arrest warrants issued for NFL players over armed robbery allegations

Arrest warrants have been issued for National Football League (NFL) players Quinton Dunbar and Deandre Baker in Miramar, Florida, after they were accused of being involved in an armed robbery, local police said late on Thursday. Dunbar, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants cornerback Baker were accused of robbing guests at gun-point at a house party they attended near Miami a night earlier, according to the arrest warrant issued on Thursday by the Miramar Police Department. World No. 1 McIlroy slams Trump for coronavirus response

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, and said it was unlikely the pair would meet for another round of golf. "We're in the midst of something that's pretty serious right now," McIlroy told the McKellar Golf Podcast https://anchor.fm/mckellargolfpodcast/episodes/McKellar-Golf-Podcast-43-Rory-McIlroy-ee2i96. "The fact that he's trying to politicize it and make it a campaign rally and say that we administer the most tests in the world, like it's a contest - there's some stuff that just is terrible. Reports: Remote MLB draft to be held June 10-11

The 2020 Major League Baseball Draft will be held June 10-11, according to a memo secured Friday by multiple media outlets. The memo indicates the plan is for teams to draft remotely via video conference. Draft rooms aren't allowed as of now, but the memo indicates that all plans could change as the draft approaches, depending on developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana: Agri experts suggest cultivation of paddy in 60-65 lakh acres per year

With the Telangana government having decided to promote regulatory farming for the benefit of farmers in the state, agriculture experts have suggested to the state government and farmers that paddy should be cultivated in only 60 to 65 lakh...

COVID19: OCI card holders vent frustration against travel restrictions imposed by Indian government

Indian-Americans holding OCI cards, mostly their parents, have voiced frustration over the Indian governments recent decision to temporarily put in abeyance their long term visa amidst the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions. The ...

5 held for transporting liquor amid lockdown at Andhra-Tamil Nadu border, probe underway

Five people were held by the police for allegedly transporting liquor from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu on Friday, an official said. The five men were caught during the checking of vehicles at Puni Mangadu area of Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu ...

NBC renews ‘Good Girls’ for season 4

Comedy-drama series Good Girls has been renewed for a fourth season by television broadcasting company NBCThe show features Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020