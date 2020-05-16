Left Menu
On this day in 2010, England won their first ICC title by thrashing Australia in T20 WC final

On this day in 2010, England lifted their maiden, T20 World Cup, ICC trophy under the captaincy of Paul Collingwood.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 14:06 IST
On this day in 2010, England won their first ICC title by thrashing Australia in T20 WC final
England cricket team celebrating after taking a wicket. (Photo/T20 WC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On this day in 2010, England lifted their maiden, T20 World Cup, ICC trophy under the captaincy of Paul Collingwood. The 2010 ICC World T20, was the third edition of the tournament, held in the West Indies between April 30 and May 16.

Chasing 148 in the final, Craig Kieswetter and Kevin Pieterson stitched a 111-run partnership for the second wicket and guided the side to seven wickets victory over Australia. Pieterson scored 47 off 31 balls while Kieswetter played a knock of 63 runs including two sixes and seven fours.

Skipper Collingwood and Eoin Morgan remained unbeaten on 12 and 15 runs respectively. England chased down the total in 17 overs. Earlier, David Hussey (59) and Cameron White (30) helped the side to post a respectable total of 147/6 after losing three quick wickets in the initial overs.

The maiden edition of the competition was won by India in 2007 while West Indies is the most successful team in the shortest format World Cup as they have won the title twice and they are also the defending champions. The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup is staged in Australia later this year. The faith of the competition hangs in balance due to the coronavirus pandemic. The International Cricket Council's Cricket Committee will hold a video conference on May 28 where the future of the T20 World Cup 2020 could be decided. (ANI)

