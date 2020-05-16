Left Menu
Development News Edition

US youngster Reyna's 1st Bundesliga start foiled by injury

PTI | Dortmund | Updated: 16-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 20:41 IST
US youngster Reyna's 1st Bundesliga start foiled by injury
Reyna made his debut for Dortmund on Jan. 18, becoming the youngest American in the Bundesliga at 17 years, 2 months, 5 days. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Gio Reyna was set to make his first professional start when Germany's Bundesliga resumed Saturday following a two-month break caused by the new coronavirus, but the 17-year-old American got hurt during warmups before Dortmund's match against Schalke. Reyna made his debut for Dortmund on Jan. 18, becoming the youngest American in the Bundesliga at 17 years, 2 months, 5 days. Before the season was stopped by the pandemic, the attacking midfielder had 11 appearances as a substitute: eight in the Bundesliga, two in the Champions League and one in the German Cup. He scored his first senior goal on Feb. 4 in a German Cup loss to Werder Bremen.

He is a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna and women's team player Danielle Egan Reyna. Reyna left the academy of Major League Soccer's New York City team, where his father was then director of soccer, to sign with Dortmund in July. Reyna had been set to join the U.S. national team for the first time in March, but the Americans' matches were called off because of the pandemic.

The game, played without fans, was among five Saturday as the Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume following the coronavirus outbreak...

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Iran news agency warns U.S. against any move on fuel shipment to Venezuela

An Iranian news agency close to the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday there would be repercussions if the United States acted just like pirates against an Iranian fuel shipment to Venezuela.A senior official in President Donald Tr...

Internet ban in Hooghly to be lifted on Sunday, Bengal govt tells HC

The West Bengal government on Saturday informed the Calcutta High Court that an order of suspension of internet services in parts of Hooghly district will be lifted on Sunday. Hearing three petitions challenging the suspension of internet s...

Punjab recommends resumption of air, railways, public transport

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said his government has suggested the Centre to resume air, railways and inter-state bus services with reduced capacity. However, the state is not in favour of resumption of teaching in educ...

Andhra CM asks officials to prepare SOP for preventing, containing spread of coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed officials to come up with a Standard Operating Procedure SOP for preventing, containing and minimizing the spread of coronavirus, especially in the crowded spaces in tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020