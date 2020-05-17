Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oilers' Jones, Nurse sweep Seattle's Willson in Gaming Challenge

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 05:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 05:15 IST
Oilers' Jones, Nurse sweep Seattle's Willson in Gaming Challenge

The Edmonton Oilers defensemen pairing of Caleb Jones and Darnell Nurse swept Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson 3-0 to wrap up Week 3 of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge. The online event is in the middle of a four-week run, with games streamed on Thursdays and Saturdays. All 31 NHL teams will have representation, with Willson will represent the pending NHL Seattle expansion team.

No standings are being compiled, as the games are designed strictly for entertainment with the NHL season shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Willson, who played as various All-Star teams, is a 30-year-old from La Salle, Ontario. Primarily a Toronto Maple Leafs fan, he said he also roots for the Oilers because Edmonton winger Zack Kassian was one of Willson's hockey teammates as a kid and remains a friend.

"So to be honest with you, I root for Edmonton," Willson said before the games started. "Wherever he goes is kind of the team I go for, so I got no bad blood here." Willson came out firing, taking a 4-0 lead with 15:54 still to play in the second period of the first game. But Jones and Nurse slowly chipped away before tying it with 3:43 to play. Willson had two shots from in close in the final seconds of regulation, but both were saved.

The Oilers' Andreas Athanasiou then picked up an errant pass for a breakaway and scored the winner 31 seconds into overtime. In the second game, Willson trailed 4-3 in the final minute before a pair of golden opportunities, but both were saved. Edmonton's Ethan Bear then scored with 30.6 seconds left to ice it.

"I am about to punch a hole in my monitor," Willson said after missing out on the chance to tie. "I mean, bro, what more did you want to score there?" The third game was a race to 10 goals with 3-on-3 play on the ice. The sides see-sawed back and forth until an Oilers one-timer clinched a 10-8 victory. The virtual scorer of the final goal? Kassian, of course.

"If someone had to beat me, in the final goal today, I'm glad it was Zack," Willson said. "Technically it wasn't Zack, it was like the video-game version of Zack, but you get what I'm saying." The unveiling of the Seattle team name is expected sometime soon, but no date has been announced.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

One dead, two injured following landslide in J-K's Ramban

One person was killed and two people injured following a landslide at Seri in Ramban area on Saturday.According to visuals, several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.The injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Ramban...

Former Bears CEO Michael McCaskey dies at 76

Former Chicago Bears president and CEO Michael McCaskey, a grandson of George Halas, died after a lengthy battle with cancer, the team announced Saturday. He was 76. McCaskey, the eldest of Bears owner Virginia McCaskeys 11 children, succee...

Pioneer Phyllis George dies at age 70

Phyllis George, the former The NFL Today studio co-host and 1971 Miss America, has died. She was 70. George, the first woman to be a sportscaster for a major television network, died Thursday at University of Kentucky Medical Center, accord...

Mexico registers 47,144 cases of coronavirus and 5,045 deaths

Mexico registered 47,144 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with the countrys death toll rising to 5,045, health authorities said.Mexico has seen a slightly higher death rate from coronavirus than the global average so far due to the widespr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020