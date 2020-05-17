Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian PM wants 'more guarantees' before Serie A return

PTI | Rome | Updated: 17-05-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 09:26 IST
Italian PM wants 'more guarantees' before Serie A return

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he needs "more guarantees" before the green light can finally be given for the resumption of Serie A after a two-month lockdown due to the coronavirus. Clubs have already suggested June 13 as a date for the championship to restart while group training will get underway on Monday.

However, there are splits over how to proceed. "Before starting the season, we need a few more guarantees and, speaking to Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora, we don't have those at this moment," Conte told a televised news conference on Saturday.

"I hope they can be achieved as soon as possible." Many clubs consider that the health protocol, painstakingly drawn up by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), following recommendations of the government's Technical and Scientific Committee, is impossible to enforce. Two points are proving particularly problematic.

The first concerns the logistical difficulties for clubs to try and organise a two-week group training period from Monday. Players would theoretically have to train together, then eat and sleep at the training centre or a hotel entirely available to the team to avoid any risk of contagion.

Many clubs do not have these facilities. The second concerns the government insistence on quarantine for the entire team and staff, in the event of a positive test.

Italian clubs favour the German model, where only the infected person is quarantined. AFP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo is the king, says Rohit Sharma

Cristiano Ronaldo is the king, said opening batsman Rohit Sharma when he was asked whether he is a fan of the Portuguese star or not. Rohit was doing a Facebook live chat with Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and it was then that both...

Chinese state media slams "lawless" Hong Kong schools after history test row

Chinese state media said Hong Kong schools have become lawless as controversy builds over a history question in a school exam, rekindling tensions over academic freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.Beijing and some Hong Kong officials have ...

Chinese survey team plans to summit deserted Everest

A Chinese government-backed team plans to summit Mount Everest this week at a time when the worlds tallest peak has been closed to commercial climbers. Bad weather forced the team charged with measuring the mountains current height to retur...

Six killed, 20 injured in road accident in China

A speeding bus turned turtle after crashing into a guardrail in southwest Chinas Sichuan province, killing six and wounding 20 people, local officials have said. The accident took place on Saturday when the vehicle overturned after crashing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020