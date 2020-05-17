Left Menu
Development News Edition

AITA to nominate Ankita, Sharan for Arjuna award

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 11:51 IST
AITA to nominate Ankita, Sharan for Arjuna award

Asian Games medal winners Ankita Raina and Divij Sharan are set to be nominated for the Arjuna award by the national tennis federation, which plans to send former Davis Cup coach Nandan Bal's name for the Dhyan Chand honour. The 27-year-old Ankita had won a women's singles bronze medal at the 2018 edition of the Asian Games and also dished out a strong performance in the Fed Cup, where she played a key role in India's qualification to the World Group play-offs for the first time.

Delhi-lad Sharan had won gold medal in the men's doubles event in Jakarta along with compatriot Rohan Bopanna. He also became India's top doubles player in October 2019 before Bopanna took back the position. The 34-year-old also won two ATP titles in the 2019 season -- Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune with Bopanna and at St. Petersburg with Igor Zelenay.

"They are eligible and most deserving this year for the Arjuna honour. We will recommend their nomination," All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee told PTI. Ankita grabbed the spotlight with her gritty performance during the 2018 Fed Cup where she remained unbeaten in singles.

Since then she has become India's best singles player on the WTA and ITF circuit, winning six USD 25k level titles and also achieved a career-best singles rank of 160 in March this year. At this year's Fed Cup, Ankita played eight matches in five days, winning two singles and three crucial doubles games with the seasoned Sania Mirza to help India qualify for the play-offs for the first time. Bopanna was the last tennis player to get the Arjuna award in 2018.

The AITA is still deliberating whether Bal's application be sent for Dronacharya award or Dhyan Chand award, which is meant to honour lifetime contributions. "We are contemplating which category is better-suited for Nandan," said Chatterjee. However, reliable sources in the All India Tennis Association (AITA) told PTI that Bal's application will be sent for the Dhyan Chand honour.

Bal, 60, appeared in Davis Cup between 1980-83, playing two ties with a 2-1 win-loss record. He remained India's Davis Cup coach for many years. Till date, only three tennis players have got the Dhyan Chand honour -- Zeeshan Ali (2014) , SP Misra (2015) and Nitin Kirtane (2019). No tennis coach has ever got a Dronacharya award..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar migrants leave Nagaland for their homes in auto-rickshaws

Thirty migrant auto-rickshaw drivers from Bihar and their family members, around 150 in all, have left for their home state from Nagalands Dimapur in their three-wheelers, officials said. The auto-rickshaw drivers had secured inter-state tr...

Sitharaman announces decriminalisation of Companies Act defaults

In order to provide relief to the companies amid COVID-19 pandemic, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the decriminalisation of Companies Act defaults. Decriminalisation of Companies Act defaults 7 compoundable of...

Disney says it will reopen shopping area at Florida resort on Wednesday

Walt Disney Co will partially reopen its Disney Springs entertainment and shopping complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on May 20, it said late on Saturday. Disney and unions representing workers at Floridas Walt Disney World reac...

RBL Bank expects dip in new credit cards, spends in FY21

RBL Bank, which derives 18 per cent of its loan portfolio from credit cards, is expecting new plastic issuances to halve and a fall in spends as well in FY21 but is confident of the overall revenues from the segment remaining intact, a seni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020