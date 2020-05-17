Left Menu
Bond set in case of Giants' Baker, Seahawks' Dunbar

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 21:34 IST
Bond set in case of Giants' Baker, Seahawks' Dunbar

A Florida judge granted bond Sunday for two NFL players being held on armed robbery charges. Broward County Judge Michael Davis set the bond for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker at $200,000 and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Davis at $100,000, ESPN reported.

Prosecutors had requested Baker and Dunbar be held without bond. Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar faces four armed robbery charges.

Under terms of the bond, Baker and Dunbar must turn in any firearms and stay away from the alleged victims. The alleged robbery occurred during a gathering at a home in Miramar, Fla., earlier this week. At some point, an argument erupted at a card table, at which point Baker and Dunbar allegedly both brandished guns and robbed attendees of money and personal belongings. According to a witness, a third person -- identified only as wearing a red mask -- also took part in the robbery.

ESPN reported that prosecutors said Sunday that they haven't identified the person in the red mask. Prosecutors said that person was ordered by Dunbar or Baker to shoot at someone, though no gunshots were fired, according to the report. On Sunday, Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, showed the judge five affidavits that he said exonerate his client, ESPN said. Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, said he had additional affidavits that he has yet to file with court.

--Field Level Media

