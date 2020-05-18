Left Menu
Development News Edition

Griffin part ways with Untara, Viper, Ucal

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 01:29 IST
Griffin part ways with Untara, Viper, Ucal

Ui-jin "Untara" Park, Do-Hyeon "Viper" Park and Woo-Hyeon "Ucal" Son have parted ways with Griffin's League of Legends team, the organization announced Sunday. Griffin announced the moves on the heels of finishing in 10th place in the regular split and later being relegated from the LCK.

"Hello, this is Team Griffin. We have terminated our contract with Viper(Dohyeon Park), Ucal(Woohyeon Son), and Untara (Uijin Park) in mutual agreement," Griffin wrote on Twitter. "We thank them for giving in their best throughout their time in Griffin, and wish them all the best in their future." Viper spent his entire professional career with Griffin, including helping the club win the spring and summer splits in 2019.

Griffin has struggled since then, and even went so far as to overhaul the roster with the signings of Untara, mid-laner Nae-Hyun "Naehyun" Yoo and coach Han "H Dragon" Sang-yong in December. Ucal followed in January, but the team continued to struggle during the spring.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Jordans first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record 560,000 at SothebysNBA great Michael Jordans autographed match-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record 560,000 in an online...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Colombian director films quarantine Bathroom comedy with mobile phonesThis time there are no lights, cameras, dressing rooms or the hundreds of people who usually crowd a film sho...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. New COVID-19 cases in New York coming from people leaving home, Cuomo saysNew Yorks new confirmed COVID-19 cases are predominantly coming from people who left their homes to shop, exerci...

S African government, scientists at loggerheads over COVID-19 lockdown

The South African government and leading scientists advising it on the COVID-19 pandemic are at loggerheads over the implementation of the lockdown, now in its 52nd day and at level 4 of a five-level risk-adjusted approach. The disagreement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020