Left Menu
Development News Edition

Acho: Cronyism the problem in NFL's diversity hiring issue

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 02:08 IST
Acho: Cronyism the problem in NFL's diversity hiring issue

Sam Acho doesn't believe incentives will tempt teams to hire minorities as head coaches and general managers. The NFL Players Association executive committee member said Sunday that cronyism is the issue as it stunts opportunity.

"The problem is, it can't be about incentives. It's gotta be about giving the right coaches the right opportunities," Acho said during an ESPN radio interview. "The problem with the NFL is that there's so much cronyism; it's all about who you know. Oftentimes, NFL coaches aren't the best coaches; they're not. "Oftentimes, people talk about the politics and the business of football; it's about who you know, and no one wants to talk about it."

The 31-year-old linebacker, who is currently a free agent, was responding to reports that the NFL might allow teams to improve their draft status based on minority hires. The proposal would reportedly allow teams to move up 10 places in the third round of the draft ahead of the second year under a newly hired minority GM. For newly hired head coaches of color, teams would get a six-place jump in the third round of the draft before his second season.

Should a team hire a minority head coach and GM in the same year, the rise would be 16 places in the third round -- potentially into the second round. The subject is reportedly likely to be discussed during Tuesday's virtual meeting with team owners. A proposal needs 24 (of 32 votes) to pass.

Acho said the virtual NFL draft due to the coronavirus pandemic put the diversity issue on full display. There are only two minority GMs in Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins and Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns and four minority head coaches -- Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ron Rivera of the Washington Redskins, Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers and Brian Flores of the Dolphins. "It's like one of America's best-kept secrets -- no one knows who's in charge, especially in corporate America," Acho said. "But because of COVID, we got an inside look to who's in charge. And I think it just opened some people's eyes into a bigger problem that's going on in our country, which is a lack of diversity, especially in positions of power."

Acho has played in 110 NFL games (57 starts) and has 241 tackles (22 for losses), 18 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions while being employed by the Arizona Cardinals (2011-14), Chicago Bears (2015-18) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019). He had three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in eight games for the Buccaneers last season.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Jordans first Air Jordan sneakers sold for record 560,000 at SothebysNBA great Michael Jordans autographed match-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record 560,000 in an online...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Colombian director films quarantine Bathroom comedy with mobile phonesThis time there are no lights, cameras, dressing rooms or the hundreds of people who usually crowd a film sho...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. New COVID-19 cases in New York coming from people leaving home, Cuomo saysNew Yorks new confirmed COVID-19 cases are predominantly coming from people who left their homes to shop, exerci...

S African government, scientists at loggerheads over COVID-19 lockdown

The South African government and leading scientists advising it on the COVID-19 pandemic are at loggerheads over the implementation of the lockdown, now in its 52nd day and at level 4 of a five-level risk-adjusted approach. The disagreement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020