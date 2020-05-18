Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khawaja was dropped due to inconsistency, his return will be difficult: Ponting

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 18-05-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 11:56 IST
Khawaja was dropped due to inconsistency, his return will be difficult: Ponting

Australia's two-time World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting says senior batsman Usman Khawaja was axed from the national team due to his inconsistency but he is not willing to write him off yet. The 33-year-old Khawaja was recently left out of the Australia's annual list of contracted players after he was dropped midway through last year's Ashes.

"I honestly think now he's going to find it difficult (to get back into the Australian team) and I feel for him," Ponting, who was recently involved with the Australian team as a batting consultant, told ABC Grandstand. "I've always felt he's a very good player and we probably never saw the absolute best of him at international cricket. We saw glimpses of it, and dribs and drabs, but not the consistently good player I thought he could have been for Australia." Ponting, however, hoped that Khawaja can score loads of runs in the domestic cirucit and make an international comeback.

"One thing I know, you never write great players off. He's got every opportunity once domestic cricket does start this summer, and all he can do is represent Queensland, get a truck load of runs under his belt and wait for another opportunity to come along. "If it does I'm sure he wouldn't let anyone down if he gets a chance to play again." Khawaja has played 44 Tests and 40 ODIs, scoring 2,887 and 1,554 runs respectively. He has eight hundreds and 14 half-centuries in Tests and two hundreds in ODIs.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields edge up, Fitch lowers French ratings outlook

Government bond yields edged higher across the euro area on Monday as investors got ready for another week of hefty supply, while French bonds saw some underperformance after its ratings outlook was lowered by Fitch Ratings. Frances 10-year...

US State Dept. IG's removal puts Pompeo under scrutiny over use of taxpayer funds

Accusations that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo improperly used government resources, including asking diplomatic security agents to run personal errands, have come under new scrutiny after President Donald Trump ordered to oust the depa...

All four State transport corporation buses allowed to operate in Karnataka, except in red and containment zones, from Tuesday: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

All four State transport corporation buses allowed to operate in Karnataka, except in red and containment zones, from Tuesday Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa....

Norwegian Air's shares plunge 50% as equity issue completed

Norwegian Airs share price fell by half on Monday as the company said its issue of new equity was completed. The carriers financial rescue plan, selling new stock and converting debt to equity, will lead to a massive stake dilution for exis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020