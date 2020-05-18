Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli unquestionably the best at the moment: Ian Chappell

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 12:38 IST
Kohli unquestionably the best at the moment: Ian Chappell

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell feels India skipper Virat Kohli's penchant for playing copybook cricketing shots and his incredible fitness make him the world's best batsman across formats among the current generation of cricketers. "Of that group (including Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root), Kohli is the best in all three forms. That's unquestionable," Chappell said on 'The RK Show', which is hosted by Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan on YouTube.

"His record in all three forms is quite unbelievable, particularly his record in the shorter forms." Chappell's comments come after former England batsman Kevin Pietersen said that Australia's batting mainstay Smith was nowhere close to Kohli. Kohli, who has scored 70 international hundreds and more than 20,000 runs, averages more than 50 in all three formats.

Explaining his reasons on why he feels Kohli is the best, Chappell said: "I like his approach to batting. We did an interview with him last time India were in Australia, and one of the things he talked about was why he didn't play the fancy shots, the innovative shots of particularly T20 cricket. "He said he didn't want those to creep in his batting in the longer form of the game. The best short-form player in the time I played was Viv Richards, and he just played normal cricket shots but he placed the ball so well he was able to score at a very fast rate. And Kohli's the same. He plays traditional cricket shots, and he plays them really well." The Australian said Kohli's fitness also makes him stand apart from his contemporaries.

"The other thing that stands out about Kohli is his fitness and running between the wickets. The way he pushes himself, he's incredibly fit. Some of his performances are quite amazing," said Chappell. Chappell also expressed his admiration for Kohli's captaincy. "The one thing that stands out to me is that Kohli is the one (captain) that doesn't fear defeat. He's prepared to lose a game in trying to win it. You've got to be that way as a captain in my opinion. I like that approach. "I thought when he took over the captaincy that he was so emotional, it might affect his captaincy adversely but I think he has reined that in a little bit. He has made that work for him in his captaincy rather than work against him. He's a pretty smart cricketer," the legendary skipper said.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields edge up, Fitch lowers French ratings outlook

Government bond yields edged higher across the euro area on Monday as investors got ready for another week of hefty supply, while French bonds saw some underperformance after its ratings outlook was lowered by Fitch Ratings. Frances 10-year...

US State Dept. IG's removal puts Pompeo under scrutiny over use of taxpayer funds

Accusations that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo improperly used government resources, including asking diplomatic security agents to run personal errands, have come under new scrutiny after President Donald Trump ordered to oust the depa...

All four State transport corporation buses allowed to operate in Karnataka, except in red and containment zones, from Tuesday: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

All four State transport corporation buses allowed to operate in Karnataka, except in red and containment zones, from Tuesday Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa....

Norwegian Air's shares plunge 50% as equity issue completed

Norwegian Airs share price fell by half on Monday as the company said its issue of new equity was completed. The carriers financial rescue plan, selling new stock and converting debt to equity, will lead to a massive stake dilution for exis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020