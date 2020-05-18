Balbir Singh 'hemodynamically near stable' but continues to be on ventilator support

Former Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh is now 'hemodynamically near stable but his condition is still critical' and he continues to be on ventilator support. The veteran player suffered a cardiac arrest on May 12 and after that, he suffered two more cardiac arrests. The MRI report shows blood clot in the brain and it is insufficient to explain as he is in semi-comatose condition.

"Hemodynamically near stable but condition is critical. He has not suffered any further cardiac events since the last update. MRI report shows a small fresh blood clot in the brain which is insufficient to explain continued unconsciousness. He is currently in a semi-comatose condition," Balbir's grandson Kabir said in a statement. "Secondary near pan-resistant Klebsiella infection detected in the lungs. Fresh pneumonia patches also detected in the lungs. Treatment is being attempted. He continues to be on ventilator support. Doctors are continuously assessing his condition," it added.

Balbir Singh is a three-time Olympic gold champion. He played a key role in India's Olympic victories in London (1948), as a vice-captain in Helsinki (1952) and as the captain in Melbourne (1956). (ANI)