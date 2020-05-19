Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wife of D-backs OF Marte dies of heart attack

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 07:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 07:48 IST
Wife of D-backs OF Marte dies of heart attack

Noelia Brazoban, the wife of Starling Marte, died of a heart attack, the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder announced Monday. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that Brazoban was hospitalized awaiting surgery on a broken ankle when she died.

Marte wrote on Instagram, "Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time." Marte, 31, and Brazoban had two boys and a girl. The couple originally were from Villa Mella near Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Noelia Brazoban was the sister of Dominican singer-songwriter Wason Brazoban. The Diamondbacks acquired Marte on Jan. 27 in a trade that sent two minor-leaguers, right-handed pitcher Brennan Malone and shortstop Liover Peguero, to the Pittsburgh Pirates along with $250,000 in international signing bonus pool money.

Marte has played eight major league seasons, all with the Pirates, earning All-Star honors in 2016 and winning Gold Gloves in 2015 and '16. A left fielder earlier in his career, Marte moved to center field in 2018, and he is expected to remain in center for Arizona. In 132 games last season, he hit .295 with a .342 on-base percentage, a .503 slugging percentage, 23 homers, 82 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. For his career, Marte has a .287/.341/.452 batting line with 108 homers, 420 RBIs and 239 steals.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-New measures being put in place for air travel differ by country

Governments, airlines and airports around the world are putting in place new measures to help protect travellers and allow for a return to the air during the global coronavirus pandemic. UNITED STATES There are no government-imposed measure...

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

In Thailand, you cannot have food or water in flight and must wear a mask. In Malaysia and Indonesia, the plane needs to be half-empty. In the United States and Europe, its not mandatory for airlines to leave the middle seat open. Measures ...

Coronavirus vaccine from Moderna appears safe, shows promise in data from 8 people

Moderna Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, according to very early data released by the biotech company on Monday. The data...

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen thrash Werder Bremen by 4-1

Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday trounced Werder Bremen by 4-1 during their Bundesliga clash here at the Weserstadion. Kai Havertz scored the opening goal of the match in the 28th minute. But after just two minutes, Werder Bremens Theodore Gabri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020