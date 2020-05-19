Reports: TIGER adding smooya, Snappi to roster

Looking to prove their stunning win at ESL One: Road to Rio - Asia is no fluke, TIGER are making what they hope are some roster upgrades. The Chinese team, which fields an all-Mongolian player lineup, reportedly is close to adding Owen "smooya" Butterfield and Marco "Snappi" Pfeiffer to its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad.

According to multiple reports Monday, the pair will replace Bold "ncl" Batsuh and Yesuntumur "nin9" Gantulga and become the first non-Mongolians on the roster. smooya is a 20-year-old AWPer from the United Kingdom while Snappi is a 29-year-old Danish in-game leader and rifler. smooya would join as a free transfer; Chaos released him in March when he was unable to get to the United States because of visa issues. Snappi was benched by Heroic last month and will be bought out of his contract, per HLTV.org.

TIGER made waves earlier this month when they swept D13 in the Road to Rio - Asia semifinals and then beat TYLOO 2-1 in the grand final to win the event less than three months after the team's founding. smooya and Snappi would join Gan-Erdene "dobu" Batbold, Batbayar "kabal" Bat-Enkh and Erdenetsogt "erkaSt" Gantulga on TIGER's roster.

In sacking ncl and nin9, TIGER would surrender 640 of the 1600 Regional Major Ranking points they won at Road to Rio - Asia. --Field Level Media