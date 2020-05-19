Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Alonso is ready to return in 2021, says ex-boss Briatore

Two-times world champion Fernando Alonso is ready for a Formula One comeback, his long-time adviser and former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore has said amid increasing speculation about a return to Renault. The 38-year-old Spaniard left Formula One at the end of 2018 but is seen as a possible replacement for Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who is moving to McLaren in 2021. Report: NHL plotting two playoffs hubs, 12 teams each

The NHL Board of Governors is scheduled to hold a conference call at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, and the prevailing preference appears to be using two hub cities with 12 teams apiece for the 2020 playoffs. Commissioner Gary Bettman said on multiple occasions over the past two weeks that the league is determined to hold the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pro sports events in California could begin sans fans June 1: governor

California could allow pro sporting events to take place without fans present as soon as June 1, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday. Such a move, which would be predicated on a continued decrease of coronavirus-related cases and hospitalizations in the most populous U.S. state, comes as the San Francisco Bay Area opens for manufacturing, logistics and curbside retail services. Colts expect QB Rivers to play more than one season

No retirement surprises the Indianapolis Colts, but head coach Frank Reich seems certain new starting quarterback Philip Rivers is good for at least two more years. Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts and will start for Indianapolis in 2020. But Reich believes Rivers is planning to play more than one season, echoing a report in March from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah that Rivers isn't close to the finish line of his career. Immunodeficient Nance concerned about COVID-19 risk

Larry Nance Jr. wants to play basketball. If only an accurate measure of his personal risk could help guide his decision as to when it will be safe to return during the coronavirus pandemic. Nance, who has Crohn's disease and requires a treatment that significantly weakens his immune system, told ESPN on Monday that he's working out in individual sessions at the team facility. When workouts shift to team work and potentially games that count, Nance said he's hopeful the NBA is understanding of his condition. California, New York open door for sports return

California governor Gavin Newsom cleared a path for the potential return of professional sport in the state, saying on Monday that an early June restart was possible under strict guidelines, including no fans. Shuttered for nearly two months by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the NBA, NHL, MLS and MLB are all working up scenarios to restart their seasons but any plans have had to factor in state pandemic guidelines and restrictions on large gatherings. Button shocked Vettel will not be at Ferrari next season

Former world champion Jenson Button says he is shocked Sebastian Vettel will not drive for Ferrari next season and that it would be "madness" if the team had pushed him out. Ferrari said last week that four-times world champion Vettel would leave them at the end of the 2020 season, after talks on a new contract ended without a deal. Professional Bull Riding to bring fans back to the stands in July

Professional Bull Riding (PBR) will swing open its gates this summer, offering what it claims will be the first live pro sporting event in the U.S. with fans in attendance since the COVID-19 outbreak. As many communities across the United States remain on lockdown, PBR said it expects people in the stands at its July 10-12 bucking bull championship competition in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with the state's governor offering her endorsement. Barred from the course, fans tune-in to skins match

The first live televised golf event in the United States since the coronavirus outbreak brought world sport to a standstill attracted an average of 2.35 million viewers on Sunday, NBC Sports said. World number one Rory McIlroy paired up with Dustin Johnson to defeat Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a charity skins match, with the event raising more than $5.5 million for COVID-19 relief. Le Mans 24 Hours must happen, says WEC boss

A cast of top drivers will race in a virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans in June but the postponed real-life version must also happen this year, even if without spectators, World Endurance Championship (WEC) boss Gerard Neveu said on Monday. The race at the Sarthe circuit in north-west France, now in its 88th edition, is the crowning glory of the WEC season and was attended by 250,000 people in 2019 with a large number coming from Britain.