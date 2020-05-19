Sport-On this day... May 20

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:30 IST
ON THIS DAY -- MAY 20 May 20, 1989

SOCCER - Liverpool's John Aldridge scores in the fourth minute of the FA Cup final against Merseyside rivals Everton at Wembley Stadium in London. Stuart McCall equalised twice for Everton, but Ian Rush's brace - his second in three years against the Toffees in an FA Cup final - earned Liverpool a 3-2 victory after extra time.

The match was played only five weeks after the Hillsborough disaster, in which 96 Liverpool fans were killed in a crush, and before kick-off there was a minute's silence and the teams wore black armbands as a sign of respect. May 20, 1998

SOCCER - Real Madrid's Christian Panucci and Manuel Sanchis celebrate winning the club's first European Cup in 32 years after a 1-0 victory against Juventus at the Amsterdam Arena. Juventus, playing their third successive final, came unstuck as Real forward Predrag Mijatovic scored the only goal of the game to seal the Spanish side's seventh European Cup.

Sanchis went on to make 710 appearances for Real - a record that's since been broken by Raul and Iker Casillas - before retiring in 2001. May 20, 2000

HORSE RACING - Red Bullet ridden by Jerry Bailey crosses the finish line ahead of second-place finisher Fusaichi Pegasus and third-place finisher Impeachment to win the 125th Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Maryland. Red Bullet got off to a slow start but picked up the pace as the race progressed, eventually finishing three and three quarter lengths ahead of odds-on favourite and Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus.

The win was Red Bullet's fourth in five starts and he became the first winner of the Preakness Stakes not to have started in the Kentucky Derby since 1983. May 20, 2001

SOCCER - Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier holds up the UEFA Cup trophy during a parade in the city following the Merseyside club's 5-4 victory over Alaves thanks to a Golden Goal in the final four days earlier. Gerard Houllier's side not only completed an unprecedented treble of cup wins by an English club after lifting the League Cup and FA Cup, but they also won their first European trophy since 1984 -- the year an English club last won this trophy.

The match -- the highest scoring European final since Real Madrid defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 in the 1960 European Cup final -- also recalled a bygone era when teams scored almost at will and entertainment was the keyword. May 20, 2001

SOCCER - PSV Eindhoven striker Ruud van Nistelrooy pictured at the end of his last game for the club against De Graafschap. The Dutch striker went on to sign for Manchester United for a British transfer record fee of 19 million pounds ($23.14 million), almost exactly a year after his deal with the English champions collapsed because of a failed medical.

Nistelrooy eventually proved to be a roaring success at United, scoring 150 goals across five seasons at Old Trafford. May 20, 2006

YACHTING - America's Cup defender Alinghi and challengers Emirates Team New Zealand, BMW Oracle Racing and China Team race upwind on the third flight of their fleet race during the second day of Louis Vuitton Act 11 in Valencia. Acts were a series of races held in the lead up to the Louis Vuitton Cup, which served as a qualification event for the prestigious America's Cup.

Act 11 consisted of five fleet races, three of which were won by Alinghi, who topped the leaderboard ahead of second-placed Luna Rossa. May 20, 2006

RUGBY - Munster celebrate winning their first Heineken Cup with a 23-19 victory against Biarritz at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. Munster, finalists in 2000 and 2002, burst into life after Biarritz winger Sireli Bobo's early try to take a 17-10 lead into the break.

Biarritz reduced the arrears to a single point with 10 minutes to play but a 74th-minute penalty from Ronan O'Gara sealed the French champions' fate. May 20, 2008

SOCCER - Argentine great Diego Maradona balances a ball on his head during an event at the 61st Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera. Maradona, who won the World Cup in 1986 and is considered one of the game's greatest players, was at the event to promote a new documentary about his life by award-winning Serbian film director Emir Kusturica.

May 20, 2009 BASKETBALL - Orlando Magic centre Dwight Howard knocks the 24-second clock off the backboard with a ferocious dunk during his side's 107-106 victory against Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Final playoff game.

The Magic rallied from a 15-point deficit at half-time to hand the Cavaliers their first loss of the postseason on the back of Howard's 30-point effort. Orlando stunned Cleveland in six games to reach the NBA Finals where they were defeated 4-1 by the Los Angeles Lakers.

May 20, 2018 ICE HOCKEY - The Swedish team celebrates winning the gold medal after a dramatic 3-2 penalty shootout win over Switzerland in the IIHF World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Victory at the Royal Arena helped Sweden retain the title that they won against Canada in similar fashion the previous year. It was their 11th title overall. With the game finishing 2-2 after overtimes, Swedish goalie Anders Nilsson saved three out of five Swiss penalties and saw one fly wide to put his nation on the top step of the podium. ($1 = 0.8210 pounds)

