Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: ITF plans on new relief fund to support lower-ranked players

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has said that it is working on including a new relief fund for the lower-ranked players who have been impacted by coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:43 IST
COVID-19: ITF plans on new relief fund to support lower-ranked players
ITF Logo. Image Credit: ANI

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has said that it is working on including a new relief fund for the lower-ranked players who have been impacted by coronavirus pandemic. Professional tennis has been suspended until July 13 due to the pandemic and many scheduled tournaments have either been postponed or cancelled. Wimbledon Open was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.

"The ITF is in the process of finalising a range of additional measures to support stakeholders impacted by COVID-19, including a relief fund to help tour players ranked 501-700 not covered under other relief programmes," the ITF said in an official statement. Earlier, the governing bodies of world tennis had said that they raised USD 6 million to create a Player Relief Programme that will assist sportsperson hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.

"We are doing everything within our power to ensure that the talented players climbing the ITF pathway receive the support they need and continue their development during these uncertain times," said David Haggerty, ITF President. "Many professionals and organizations in the tennis world have been significantly impacted by this hiatus in our sport due to COVID-19," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Philippines reports 224 new coronavirus infections, cases near 13,000

The Philippine health ministry on Tuesday reported six new coronavirus deaths and 224 more infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 12,942.The number of deaths was the lowest in just over two weeks, with the total now at 83...

South Korean football club apologises for filling stands with 'sex dolls'

South Korean football club FC Seoul has apologised for using sex dolls to fill the empty stadiums during its second game of the K League season. On Sunday, FC Seoul took on Gwangju in the K League, but the competition was played behind clos...

Kuwait-returned nurse tests positive again in Kerala

In the first case of relapse of Covid-19 infection in Kerala, a nine-month pregnant nurse, who returned from Kuwait recently after recovering from the disease, has tested positive once again here. The 34-year-old Alappuzha native had return...

Iran sentences couple to death over money laundering

A special anti-corruption court in Iran has sentenced a couple to death on money laundering and other charges, the judiciary said Tuesday. The couple Najva Lasheidaei and her husband Vahid Behzadi are said to have smuggled hard currency a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020