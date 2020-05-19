Ronaldo reports back for Juventus practice

Ronaldo reports back for Juventus practicePTI | Milan | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:46 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo has reported back to Juventus' training center after a 10-week absence. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner showed up for medical tests with the Serie A leaders.
Ronaldo observed a two-week isolation period at his home in Turin after spending the lockdown period in his native Portugal. Ronaldo has not been alongside his teammates since helping Juventus to a 2-0 win over Inter Milan on March 8. He flew to his home island of Madeira, Portugal, after that.
Serie A was suspended a day later when the Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown. The league is hoping to resume playing on June 13..
