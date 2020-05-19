Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aussie rules Romeos warned over one-night stands: report

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:33 IST
Aussie rules Romeos warned over one-night stands: report

Australian Rules footballers have reportedly been told to limit their sexual partners to minimise the chances of COVID-19 disrupting plans for a season restart next month. AFL officials have told players that one-night stands will not be banned but they could be punished if they engage in risky behaviour such as a string of hook-ups, Melbourne's Herald-Sun reported.

"I think what it is saying is calm down a bit guys and just keep the visitors down to a minimum," Collingwood club president Eddie McGuire told radio station Triple M. "There's no point going through this if randoms (sexual encounters) are coming from everywhere." The AFL intends to resume on June 11 and has implemented strict health protocols for players.

However, Melbourne player Jake Lever said some of his teammates were not happy with what one media outlet has described as the "bonk ban". "It doesn't really affect me. I've got a little baby at home and a wife so lucky for me, I'm pretty happy," he told the Herald-Sun.

"But the single boys, there have been a few murmurs around that they're really disappointed.".

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Allow online sale of fertilisers to Maha farmers: agri expert

A demand has been made to allow online sale of seeds and fertilisers to farmers at their doorstep in Maharashtra amidst the extended coronavirus-indued lockdown. Explaining the rationale behind such demand and drawing parallels with the sta...

Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

Spot gold markets remained shut on Tuesday due to the countrywide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus, according to HDFC SecuritiesIn the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,731 per ounce, while silver was...

Only approx. 2.9% of COVID-19 patients in ICU in India

During the last 24 hours, a total of 2,350 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 39,174 patients have been cured of COVID-19. This means a recovery rate of 38.73 amongst COVID-19 patients. The recovery rate is improvin...

Lex Sportel brings you the first-ever LIVE cricket under lockdown conditions - "BetBarter Vanuatu Blast T10 League"

New Delhi India, May 19 ANINewsVoir 1SPORTS brings the first ever live cricket during the global COVID-19 pandemic shutdown for the benefit of billions of diehard cricket fans waiting to watch their favorite sport live For the next four wee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020