Tik Tok star Warner at it again, dances to Guru Randhawa's 'Slowly Slowly'

Australian opening batsman David Warner has lately gone on to become a hoot on TikTok, and on Tuesday, he along with his family shook a leg on a famous track by Guru Randhawa. In the video posted on his Instagram account, Warner along with his wife and three daughters, was seen dancing to 'Slowly Slowly' by Randhawa.

Giving a unique twist to the video, Warner used a glow in the dark feature to make the clip more interesting. 'Yes, we have lost it now. Glow in the dark night,' Warner wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, Warner was doing an Instagram Live session with Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma and it was then that the former told about his first encounter with TikTok. "I didn't know what TikTok was, my daughter downloaded it and was playing on it and that was the first time I saw it. Then a few of the guys in the team showed me a few funny videos. I downloaded and I thought lets put some smiles on people's faces by taking the mick out of myself, which is not that difficult to do, " Warner had told Rohit.

The left-handed batsman would have been leading the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad had the tournament started on March 29. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)