Coronavirus: AFI to allow athletes to do outdoor, weight training

The Athletics Federation of India has decided to re-open its training facilities, including outdoor training and weight training for its athletes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:32 IST
Athletics Federation of India's logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Athletics Federation of India has decided to re-open its training facilities, including outdoor training and weight training for its athletes. The federation has released its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and the athletes have been asked to avoid non-essential contact and to maintain at least two metres distance while training.

AFI has also strongly recommended to its athletes to not shake hands and hug other athletes or coaches. The AFI has also asked its athletes to download the Government of India's "AAROGYA SETU" App for tracking COVID-19 positive cases near them.

As part of the guidelines, athletes have been asked to leave their room just five minutes before their scheduled training. Athletes have also been asked to return to their room immediately as the training gets over.

The AFI has also recommended all athletes to use disposable gloves. In its guidelines, the AFI has asked the athletes to not go for training if they are showing any sort of symptoms of COVID-19.

During training, sauna and ice-bath facilities will not be available for anyone. The AFI has asked all the coaches to ensure social distancing between athletes during training.

Athletes are also not allowed to leave the camps. Any leave from the camp can only be sanctioned by the AFI President/Chairman Planning. On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had also laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but it was said that spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

"Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed," MHA said in a release. (ANI)

