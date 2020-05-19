Left Menu
Development News Edition

SLC looking to build new stadium in Colombo

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has made its intent clear in constructing a new 40,000 capacity stadium in Colombo.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:16 IST
SLC looking to build new stadium in Colombo
SLC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has made its intent clear in constructing a new 40,000 capacity stadium in Colombo. The board has said that such a big capacity stadium needs to be constructed if the country wants to bid for ICC events such as the World Cup.

"Discussions are going on about the stadium at a high level about the ground in Colombo, which the board's executive has been made aware of. We are looking at it very positively for now and we have got the process started. The details will have to be worked out," ESPNCricinfo quoted SLC CEO as saying. "We're making bids for World Cups, and you would need five stadiums in order to host a big event of that nature. Tournaments like this bring money into the country," he added.

As per the SLC, the board has been allocated 26 acres of land by the Sri Lankan government in the east of the city, in Homagama. However, the ICC has not stipulated a certain number of venues in a potential host country, nor required those venues to have a certain capacity, in order to make successful World Cup bids.

The ground at Khettarama, which holds the majority of limited-overs matches played in Colombo, is now believed to be insufficient by the board in light of the board's desire to bid for ICC events. "The Khettarama ground only has a maximum capacity of around 25,000 and we would need another floodlit ground in Colombo for day-night matches. Khettarama is also being used as a training venue for all our squads," de Silva said.

However, the board has not clarified as to how much money will be required to construct a new stadium. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 pandemic: PCB facing problems in sending Hasan Ali abroad for treatment

The Pakistan Cricket Board is facing difficulties in sending pacer Hasan Ali abroad for specialist treatment for a back injury due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions. Dr Sohail Saleem, who heads the medical board of the PC...

Serious miscarriage of history undone by changing J-K domicile rules: Jitendra Singh

A serious miscarriage of history has been undone after 70 years with the notification of the new domicile rules by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. Terming the new rules as dawn of a new e...

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

As cyclone Amphan nears the shores of West Bengal, the Kolkata Port Trust KoPT has issued warnings to mariners and stopped movement of all vessels to and from its docks to prevent any damage to port assets and merchant ships, an official sa...

Maha reports 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, tally 37,158: Tope

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported2,100 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to37,158, Health Minister Rajesh Tope saidThe COVID-19 cases on Tuesday increased by 2,100,taking the tally to 37,158, he said in a televised addressTope sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020