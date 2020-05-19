Left Menu
Poll sparks social media spat between Parker, Thomas

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:11 IST
Michael Thomas, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, and DeVante Parker jousted over social media in a spat sparked by an Instagram poll. The NFL on Fox posted a poll on Monday night asking: Which is tougher? A. Make a catch while guarded by Stephon Gilmore, or B. Break up a pass while guarding Michael Thomas.

Thomas, the Saints' All-Pro who caught 149 passes last season and has led the NFL in receiving back-to-back years, took exception to Parker posting "A" in the comments. Thomas posted a reply to Parker.

"For you, yes. Go run some numbers up. Then you can talk. I lapped you and you been in the league longer than me, first-rounder." Parker, the Miami Dolphins wideout who was the 14th overall pick in 2015 and had a breakout season with 72 receptions for 1,202 yards in 2019, responded: "Got some hard feeling there brotha??? Let me get targeted 300 times a game."

Thomas punched back. "In other words, you weak. They don't even put your name in the same sentence as me. Remember that!" and "You still not going to do nothing. It took you six years and 17 weeks to have a good game. GTFOH. Blame your parents, not no QB."

"Quit crying bra," Parker told Thomas, including several laughing emojis. Thomas put an end to the conversation after a few more barbs from either side by telling Parker, "You can't even get a seat at the table."

Gilmore was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 for the New England Patriots. He held Parker without a catch in the first meeting last season before the wideout rebounded in Week 17 with eight receptions for 137 yards in Miami's 27-24 victory over New England. --Field Level Media

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga brought before French court

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arraigned before a French public prosecutor on Tuesday, three days after police swooped on his hideout in a Paris suburb, ending a 26-year manhunt. The 84-year-old is accused of funding and armin...

CAPF canteens put procurement on hold till MHA clarifies 'swadeshi' products

The mega network of central paramilitary forces that caters to about 50 lakh troops and their families has put on hold all fresh procurement of supplies from over 400 vendors till a clarity is obtained from the government on the term swades...

Power ministry puts in place arrangements to face cyclone Amphan

The power ministry on Tuesday said it has put in place adequate arrangements to face cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on Wednesday afternoon between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in ...

Maha: Thane COVID-19 cases go past 4000-mark, Palghar at 404

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district on Tuesday went past the 4,000-mark after 241 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, said a health official. The COVID-19 case count now stands at 4,169, he added.There were seven deaths...
