Left Menu
Development News Edition

"A joke": Bundesliga restart draws criticism from German sports community

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:12 IST
"A joke": Bundesliga restart draws criticism from German sports community
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The restart of the Bundesliga last weekend has drawn criticism from the sports community in football-mad Germany with world champion rower Oliver Zeidler branding it "a joke" and criticised an "insane system". "It's a joke," Zeidler told AFP subsidiary SID.

"If children cannot go to daycare and caterers are not allowed to use their full capacity, then allowing millionaires on the pitch sends the wrong signal." The 23-year-old, the 2019 world champion in single sculls, said he would like fans to turn their backs on the "insane system" and the "increasingly drifting parallel world" in which football exists. The German Bundesliga became the first top European league to resume after the restart plan was approved by Angela Merkel's government.

Regular testing of players, games played behind closed doors and replacements wearing face masks are part of the strict hygiene measures. Germany currently has 175,210 cases of the coronavirus, which has so far claimed over 8,000 lives.

However, Bundesliga clubs want the season completed by June 30 in order to claim 300 million euros ($327 million) in television money. While other sports are in the dark about when they can resume competitions, the restart of top tier football is controversial.

Zeidler says he is allowed to train "relatively normally" again, as Germany relaxes restrictions. However, he feels the current situation is just confirmation of the preferential treatment football enjoys in Germany.

Reigning Olympic javelin champion Thomas Roehler agrees. "It seems that it's more important to politicians that the ball is allowed to roll than all sports being treated the same," Roehler, who won Olympic gold for Germany in Rio de Janeiro, told Sport1 last month.

- 'Justified and sensible' - ============================ However, top sprinter Gina Lueckenkemper says the Bundesliga's restart gives most Germans the sense of a return to normality more than any other sport can. "Even the ancient Romans knew how to make people happy: food and games," Lueckenkemper, the 2018 European 100m silver medallist, told SID.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old finds criticism of the league's restart "justified and sensible". Fencer Max Hartung said the return of football gives other sports hope of a restart.

"When you see that football is being played again, it makes your fingers itch to go back to the planche," said the 30-year-old, who was part of the Germany team which won the 2014 world title. "Of course, football is now the only live sport on TV," he added.

"As a fencer, I have always been concerned that there is more to the media than just football." His sentiments were echoed by Zeidler. "For the time being, football will stand alone in a wide open field," said the rower.

"It's only about money, not about who will become German champions. Nobody cares about that anyway during the coronavirus," Zeidler added.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Farhan Akhtar releases consignment of PPE kits to Cama Hospital

Actor, director Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday said that his consignment of Personal Protection Equipment PPE kits, were sent to Mumbais Cama Hospital. The Rock On actor took to Twitter to share the pictures of the consignment and thanked those w...

Evacuation from vulnerable areas to be completed by today: Odisha Chief secy on Cyclone Amphan

In view of cyclone Amphan, evacuation of people from vulnerable areas in Odisha will be completed by Tuesday, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said. Chief secretary Asit Tripathy along with Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief ...

Boy hangs self accidently in Gr Noida, woman's body found at Noida home

A 12-year-old boy died in Greater Noida allegedly after he accidentally hung himself with a gamchha, while a 29-year-old married woman ended her life at her home in Noida on Tuesday, police said. The boy lived with his parents in a JJ clus...

UP: Over dozen migrant workers injured in collision between two trucks

More than a dozen migrants labourers including a child were gravely injured when a truck carrying about 45 of them collided head-on with another truck in Bilhaur area near here on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in Nanamau, j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020