Brady huddles new teammates for workouts in Tampa

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:30 IST
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady facilitated a two-hour workout at a prep school in Tampa on Tuesday. The gathering of the 42-year-old Brady and his new teammates was not in violation of NFL offseason rules. The league said only health and safety guidelines from local and state officials in Florida would pertain to this type of session, which Brady chronicled in a series of photographs shared Tuesday.

A crew that didn't appear to include Rob Gronkowski worked out before 7 a.m. at Tampa's Berkeley Preparatory School. Brady worked under center with Ryan Jensen firing snaps and had multiple wide receivers and tight ends running route combinations.

Team facilities are expected to reopen across the league by the end of the month. All non-essential employees, from coaches to custodial staff and scouts to secretaries, were ordered to work from home by the NFL. The league conducted free agency and the draft in altered forms to adhere to restrictions required to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

NFL owners met virtually on Tuesday and are expected to welcome players and staff back to team headquarters as soon as next week. Brady signed with the Buccaneers in free agency, leaving the New England Patriots after nearly two decades of dominance and six Super Bowl victories.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract and is adopting to a new offensive scheme -- although the Patriots were dynamic in their approach with a chameleon-like shift week to week -- for the first time since he played at Michigan two decades ago. He's had some awkward occurrences since his arrival in Florida, where he is renting the mansion owned by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

Brady was booted from a local park -- closed due to COVID-19 -- and entered the wrong home when attempting to meet at offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's residence. Brady instead walked into a neighbor's house. --Field Level Media

